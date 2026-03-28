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Launch of ESA’s Celeste mission 1

28/03/2026 795 views 37 likes 519168 ID 00:03:15
English

At 10:14 CET on 28 March, the first two satellites of ESA’s Celeste LEO-PNT in-orbit demonstration mission lifted off aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from Māhia, New Zealand.

Celeste is Europe’s first initiative to bring satellite navigation into low Earth orbit (LEO). By testing next-generation technologies and new frequency bands, it will help shape the future of positioning, navigation and timing services.

Flying closer to Earth, Celeste will demonstrate how a complementary LEO layer can strengthen Europe’s Galileo system in medium Earth orbit — improving resilience, enhancing performance and enabling new services.

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    Rocket Lab
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Celeste: Countdown to Launch 1

Video 00:03:50 1130 views 39 likes
Rocket Lab's Māhia Launch Complex in New Zealand
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Rocket Lab's Māhia Launch Complex in New Zealand

Image 119 views 4 likes
Celeste ready for liftoff on Rocket Lab's Electron rocket
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Celeste ready for liftoff on Rocket Lab's Electron rocket

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Rocket Lab's Electron rocket carries Celeste into orbit
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Rocket Lab's Electron rocket carries Celeste into orbit

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Rocket Lab's Electron rocket lifts off carrying Celeste
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Rocket Lab's Electron rocket lifts off carrying Celeste

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