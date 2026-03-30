What is Smile about to discover?

What really happens when the Sun’s charged particles slam into Earth’s magnetic shield?

Smile is about to reveal it for the first time.

This groundbreaking mission will observe Earth’s magnetosphere in X-rays while capturing the northern lights in ultraviolet, offering an entirely new way to see how our planet defends itself from solar storms.

A joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Smile will launch aboard a Vega-C rocket on 9 April.

Learn more about Smile.