ESA title
Science & Exploration

What is Smile about to discover?

30/03/2026 665 views 18 likes 519006 ID 00:04:59
English

What really happens when the Sun’s charged particles slam into Earth’s magnetic shield? 

Smile is about to reveal it for the first time.

This groundbreaking mission will observe Earth’s magnetosphere in X-rays while capturing the northern lights in ultraviolet, offering an entirely new way to see how our planet defends itself from solar storms.

A joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Smile will launch aboard a Vega-C rocket on 9 April.

Learn more about Smile.

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  • TV Exchanges
Science & Exploration

Smile: A global answer to a global mystery

Video 00:01:33 487 views 21 likes
Smile's scientific legacy
Science & Exploration

Smile's scientific legacy

Image 65 views 0 likes
Science & Exploration

Smile spacecraft (artist impression)

Video 00:00:45 768 views 2 likes
Science & Exploration

Smile orbit transfer and magnetometer boom deploymen…

Video 00:01:12 532 views 7 likes
Science & Exploration

Introducing the Smile mission – Let’s Smile (episode 1)

Video 00:06:45 4118 views 81 likes