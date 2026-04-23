ESA title
Science & Exploration

A Saturday‑night dinner onboard the International Space Station

23/04/2026 222 views 12 likes 521137 ID 00:00:46
English

After an intense few weeks the crew took time to celebrate together with a shared meal proposed by ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot.

It’s a long‑standing tradition: each ESA astronaut works with a chef to create a few special dishes reserved for rare occasions — known as “bonus food”. Sophie’s bonus food was created by multi‑Michelin‑starred chef Anne‑Sophie Pic, offering the crew a taste of French gastronomy far from Earth.

Bonus food, tailored to specific crew members, makes up around one tenth of an astronaut’s menu. Astronauts say it adds variety to their meals, supports mental well‑being, and helps strengthen bonds among the crew in orbit.

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First tasting of 'bonus food' by ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot and Expedition 74
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Sophie Adenot shared for the first time some of her bonus food with her Expedition 74 crewmates
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ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot ready for a PhysioTool session
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ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot ready for a PhysioTool session

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