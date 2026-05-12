ESA title
Science & Exploration

Smile's journey from launch to orbit

12/05/2026 697 views 21 likes 519007 ID 00:02:43
English

Our next space science mission is about to begin its space adventure.

After more than 10 years of designing, developing, building and testing, Smile is now ready for action.

Its ride to space will be a Vega-C rocket, departing from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 19 May. The rocket will drop Smile off in a circular orbit 700 km above Earth’s surface.

Smile will then fire its own engines 11 times, taking itself higher and higher above the North Pole. From there, it will use X-ray and ultraviolet vision to watch how Earth defends itself from streams of particles and bursts of radiation from the Sun. Nobody has ever seen Earth’s magnetic shield like this before.

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Learn more about Smile.

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  • Animation
Vega-C with Smile inside its mobile hangar on the launch pad
Science & Exploration

Vega-C with Smile inside its mobile hangar on the launch pad

Image 51 views 2 likes
Smile arrives at the Vega-C launch pad
Science & Exploration

Smile arrives at the Vega-C launch pad

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Smile lifted into place
Science & Exploration

Smile lifted into place

Image 76 views 1 likes
Vega-C complete with Smile inside
Science & Exploration

Vega-C complete with Smile inside

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Smile launch timeline
Science & Exploration

Smile launch timeline

Image 1169 views 19 likes