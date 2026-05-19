ESA title
Science & Exploration

Smile launch highlights

19/05/2026 3041 views 87 likes 522126 ID 00:04:00
English

ESA’s Smile satellite launched aboard a Vega-C rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The rocket lifted off on at 04:52 BST / 05:52 CEST (00:52 local time) on 19 May 2026.

Smile flew to space on Vega-C flight VV29. At 35 m tall, a Vega-C weighs 210 tonnes on the launch pad and the rocket used three solid-propellant-powered stages to take Smile to orbit before the fourth liquid-propellant stage took over for a precise drop-off around Earth.Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is a joint mission between the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS).

Smile will use four science instruments to study how Earth responds to the solar wind from the Sun. In doing so, Smile will improve our understanding of solar storms, geomagnetic storms and the science of space weather.

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Wide view of Vega-C liftoff with Smile
Science & Exploration

Wide view of Vega-C liftoff with Smile

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Vega-C liftoff with Smile exhaust
Science & Exploration

Vega-C liftoff with Smile exhaust

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Vega-C liftoff with Smile up close
Science & Exploration

Vega-C liftoff with Smile up close

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Vega-C rocket ascends to the skies with Smile
Science & Exploration

Vega-C rocket ascends to the skies with Smile

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Vega-C liftoff with Smile
Science & Exploration

Vega-C liftoff with Smile

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