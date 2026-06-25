Europe faces the heat

Europe is facing an intense heatwave, with record temperatures and several cities under red alert. On 23 June, France recorded its hottest June day ever.

This image was captured the same day by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, which measures land surface temperature from space.

Unlike air temperature, land surface temperature shows how hot the ground itself becomes, often much higher as rock and asphalt absorb heat throughout the day.

Sentinel-3 uses thermal sensors to monitor Earth’s land, oceans, ice, and atmosphere, supporting everything from weather response to long-term climate monitoring.

View image: Europe feels the heat beneath our feet

Learn more about the Sentinel-3 mission