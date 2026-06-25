ESA title
Applications

Europe faces the heat

25/06/2026 1183 views 24 likes 523351 ID 00:02:07
English

Europe is facing an intense heatwave, with record temperatures and several cities under red alert. On 23 June, France recorded its hottest June day ever.

This image was captured the same day by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, which measures land surface temperature from space.

Unlike air temperature, land surface temperature shows how hot the ground itself becomes, often much higher as rock and asphalt absorb heat throughout the day.

Sentinel-3 uses thermal sensors to monitor Earth’s land, oceans, ice, and atmosphere, supporting everything from weather response to long-term climate monitoring.

View image: Europe feels the heat beneath our feet

Learn more about the Sentinel-3 mission

  • CREDIT
    European Space Agency (ESA) This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
  • LICENCE
    ESA Standard Licence
A powerful heatwave has been gripping large parts of southern Europe. This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission’s Sea and Land Surface Temperature Radiometer on 29 June 2025, reveals the temperature of the land surface.
Applications

Southern Europe’s land and sea sizzles

Image 11122 views 193 likes
Applications

Feeling the heat

Video 00:00:12 10821 views 7 likes
The heat is on
Applications

The heat is on

Image 21897 views 194 likes
UK heatwave
Applications

UK heatwave

Image 5633 views 65 likes
This image of land surface temperature was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission on Wednesday, 23 June.
Applications

Europe feels the heat beneath our feet

Image 4542 views 48 likes