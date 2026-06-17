First Ariane 6 liftoff with most powerful boosters

On the 17th of June Ariane 6 flight VA269 soared to orbit from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. The latest generation of Europe's largest and most powerful rocket launched 36 satellites for Amazon's Leo constellation.

The debut of the four new boosters based on the P160C solid-propellant rocket motor allowed 36 satellites to be launched, four more than the two Leo launches Ariane 6 had delivered before.

Ariane 6 is Europe’s heavy-lift launcher and a key element of ESA’s efforts to ensure autonomous access to space for Europe’s citizens. The new P160C boosters increase considerably performance, payload capacity and competitiveness, allowing for more satellites to be launched, further elevating the future of Europe.

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