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First Ariane 6 liftoff with most powerful boosters

17/06/2026 516 views 9 likes 523042 ID 00:03:05
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On the 17th of June Ariane 6 flight VA269 soared to orbit from Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana. The latest generation of Europe's largest and most powerful rocket launched 36 satellites for Amazon's Leo constellation. 

The debut of the four new boosters based on the P160C solid-propellant rocket motor allowed 36 satellites to be launched, four more than the two Leo launches Ariane 6 had delivered before. 

 Ariane 6 is Europe’s heavy-lift launcher and a key element of ESA’s efforts to ensure autonomous access to space for Europe’s citizens. The new P160C boosters increase considerably performance, payload capacity and competitiveness, allowing for more satellites to be launched, further elevating the future of Europe.

Watch the full replay of the live event

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    ESA/CNES/Arianespace/ArianeGroup This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
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Enabling & Support

Liftoff power: launch of first Ariane 6 with four boosters

Video 00:04:18 3936 views 71 likes
First Ariane 6 liftoff with most powerful boosters
Enabling & Support

First Ariane 6 liftoff with most powerful boosters

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More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four boosters launched
Enabling & Support

More liftoff power: first Ariane 6 with four booster…

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Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff
Enabling & Support

Ariane 6 with four boosters first liftoff

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Artist's view of Ariane 6 liftoff with four boosters over French Guiana
Enabling & Support

Artist's view of Ariane 6 liftoff with four boosters…

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