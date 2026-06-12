ESA title
Science & Exploration

Mission Control | Keeping Columbus Running 24/7 | ESA Explores #19

12/06/2026 11 views 0 likes 522905 ID 00:17:20
English

Step inside the Columbus Control Centre near Munich, Germany, and discover what it takes to keep ESA's Columbus laboratory running—24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Columbus Flight Director Tristan Hermel takes us behind the scenes of mission control, where teams on the ground coordinate operations, support astronauts and work with international partners across the globe.

Get a glimpse of life behind the consoles as ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot carries out her Epsilon mission on board the Space Station.

This interview was recorded in January 2026.

Listen on all major podcast platforms.

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  • Interview
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