ESA title
Science & Exploration

Smile: cleanroom to space

01/06/2026 161 views 9 likes 522508 ID 00:03:24
English

Smile successfully launched from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana on 19 May 2026.

This timelapse captures the excitement and precision of launch operations as the spacecraft begins its journey to study the connection between the Sun and Earth.

Smile (the Solar wind Magnetosphere Ionosphere Link Explorer) is an international space science mission designed to investigate how the solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetosphere. By observing these dynamic processes from space, Smile will help scientists better understand space weather and its effects on our planet's magnetic environment.

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  • TV Exchanges
Polishing Smile’s solar panels
Science & Exploration

Polishing Smile’s solar panels

Image 497 views 5 likes
Science & Exploration

Testing, testing, testing – Let’s Smile (episode 3)

Video 00:07:25 3041 views 36 likes
Science & Exploration

Smile spacecraft (artist impression)

Video 00:00:45 947 views 2 likes
Smile sees the light
Science & Exploration

Smile sees the light

Image 541 views 12 likes
Science & Exploration

Smile orbit transfer and magnetometer boom deploymen…

Video 00:01:12 892 views 7 likes