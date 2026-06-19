ESA title
Science & Exploration

The Voice in Orbit | Talking to Astronauts in Space | ESA Explores #20

19/06/2026 52 views 1 likes 523143 ID 00:23:49
English

Meet the voices astronauts hear in space. At ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany, the EUROCOM team is the link between crew and ground, guiding astronauts like ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot through their daily work on the International Space Station. Join us as EUROCOM expert Andreas Orth explains how complex operations are translated into clear, real-time communication and what it means to be the one voice connecting Earth and orbit.

This interview was recorded in March 2026.

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