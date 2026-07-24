ESA title
Science & Exploration

Why total solar eclipses are so special

24/07/2026 723 views 35 likes 524047 ID 00:07:07
English

More than 2500 years ago, a total solar eclipse is said to have ended a war between the Lydians and the Medes. Today, we understand the science behind eclipses, but witnessing one is still one of the most awe-inspiring experiences on Earth.

In this video, discover how solar and lunar eclipses happen, why totality is so rare, and what makes a total solar eclipse so extraordinary. From ancient legends to modern ESA missions studying the Sun's corona, discover the science behind one of nature's greatest spectacles.

Discover more about the three European eclipses of 2026–2028 here.

  • CREDIT
    European Space Agency (ESA) This video includes third party content. It shall not be modified, and parts of the video (e.g. footage, animations, music etc.) shall not be used in other productions without explicit authorisation by ESA.
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    ESA Standard Licence
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