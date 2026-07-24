Why total solar eclipses are so special

More than 2500 years ago, a total solar eclipse is said to have ended a war between the Lydians and the Medes. Today, we understand the science behind eclipses, but witnessing one is still one of the most awe-inspiring experiences on Earth.

In this video, discover how solar and lunar eclipses happen, why totality is so rare, and what makes a total solar eclipse so extraordinary. From ancient legends to modern ESA missions studying the Sun's corona, discover the science behind one of nature's greatest spectacles.

Discover more about the three European eclipses of 2026–2028 here.