Replay: MTG-I2 pre-launch media briefing

On Wednesday 19 August, media representatives were invited to a media briefing ahead of the launch of the next Meteosat Third Generation Imager satellite (MTG-I2). The satellite is set to be launched on an Ariane 6 from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, on 27 August.

MTG-I2 is the third satellite for MTG, completing the MTG constellation. Together the satellites will produce images for weather forecasting in Europe in unprecedented detail. This mission provides new data products and capabilities for European weather services, especially suited to nowcasting of severe weather events.

The MTG-Imager satellites carry two instruments, a Lightning Imager and a Flexible Combined Imager. The Lightning Imager offers completely new capabilities for European meteorological satellites by continuously monitoring for lightning. The Flexible Combined Imager builds a picture of fast-evolving weather systems and can be used to issue timely weather warnings. It is able to scan the entire surface of Earth as viewed from its geostationary position (36 000 km above the equator) in just 10 minutes and can scan Europe and northern Africa every 2.5 minutes.