ESA title
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot’s first spacewalk

11/08/2026 397 views 16 likes 524534 ID 00:00:44
English

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will take part in her first-ever spacewalk during U.S. Spacewalk 97. Together with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, she will replace a Space-to-Ground antenna on the International Space Station, a critical communications system that enables high-speed data and voice links between Mission Control in Houston and the space station.

Watch it live on ESA WebTV and the ESA’s YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 13:00 CEST, with the spacewalk scheduled to begin at approximately 14:35 CEST.

  • Closed captions available Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) - select your language using the YouTube player controls. A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' button above.
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  • EVA
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot ready for first space mission

Video 00:03:58 2722 views 59 likes
Science & Exploration

Meet ESA Astronaut Sophie Adenot

Video 00:08:30 2570 views 51 likes
Science & Exploration

In-flight call with ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot

Video 00:19:11 3142 views 43 likes
ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot ready for a PhysioTool session
Science & Exploration

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot ready for a PhysioTool session

Image 483 views 9 likes
Sophie Adenot training on E4D
Science & Exploration

Sophie Adenot training on E4D

Image 420 views 3 likes