Sophie Adenot’s first spacewalk

ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot will take part in her first-ever spacewalk during U.S. Spacewalk 97. Together with NASA astronaut Anil Menon, she will replace a Space-to-Ground antenna on the International Space Station, a critical communications system that enables high-speed data and voice links between Mission Control in Houston and the space station.

Watch it live on ESA WebTV and the ESA’s YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 13:00 CEST, with the spacewalk scheduled to begin at approximately 14:35 CEST.