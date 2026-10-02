Beyond the airlock - Sophie Adenot's three spacewalks

For ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, her first steps into space were only the beginning.

In less than 15 days, she performed three extravehicular activities, or EVAs, spending 19 hours and 42 minutes outside the International Space Station.

Across three demanding spacewalks, Sophie and her crewmates replaced critical Station hardware, installed a new communications antenna, carried out maintenance, and prepared experiments for future work, all while adapting to the challenges of working in the extreme environment of space.

From her very first spacewalk to leading her third as EV1, Sophie demonstrated what it takes to work beyond Earth: technical skill, perseverance, adaptability, and trust in the teams supporting you.