ESA Open Day, ESTEC, 2018
- Title ESA Open Day, ESTEC, 2018
- Released: 03/08/2018
- Length 00:01:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
The date is fixed: you are invited to the annual ESA Open Day at ESTEC, ESA’s technical heart in the Netherlands, on Sunday, 7 October. The theme this year is 'A voyage through space with Europe'. We'll have all ESA establishments represented on site, either with speakers giving talks or live link-ups to the different centres. You'll be able to meet astronauts, scientists and engineers, plus some special guests. You'll see how we design space missions, how we develop the technologies needed to go into space and how we simulate space on the ground. With the help of our colleagues from the other ESA centres, we'll complete the life-cycle of a mission and see how it is launched and controlled once in space!
