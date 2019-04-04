Free Search (4414 videos)
This is ESA
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
- Title This is ESA
- Released: 19/08/2019
- Length 00:10:16
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
ESA is the only space agency in the world that covers the whole range of space activities. We're exploring our Solar System and unlocking the secrets of the Universe. We're monitoring space and protecting our planetary environment. We're making space accessible and developing the technologies for the future, and we're also using space to benefit citizens and meet future challenges on Earth.
In November 2019, European ministers in charge of space activities will gather at the Space19+ conference in Seville, Spain, to decide on ESA’s vision for the future of Europe in space. Space19+ will be an opportunity to direct Europe’s ‘next generation’ ambitions in space, and address the challenges facing not only the European space sector but also European society as a whole.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|1001
|0
|