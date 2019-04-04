ESA is the only space agency in the world that covers the whole range of space activities. We're exploring our Solar System and unlocking the secrets of the Universe. We're monitoring space and protecting our planetary environment. We're making space accessible and developing the technologies for the future, and we're also using space to benefit citizens and meet future challenges on Earth.

In November 2019, European ministers in charge of space activities will gather at the Space19+ conference in Seville, Spain, to decide on ESA’s vision for the future of Europe in space. Space19+ will be an opportunity to direct Europe’s ‘next generation’ ambitions in space, and address the challenges facing not only the European space sector but also European society as a whole.