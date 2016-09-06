Latest News
Interview with ESA Director General Jan Woerner, by contemporary artist Aleksandra Mir 06 November 2017 Inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry and the anonymous artists who depicted Halley’s Comet in 1066, contemporary artist Aleksandra Mir has created her latest work Space Tapestry, which tells an episodic visual story of space travel.
Launch your design with Cheops02 November 2017 ESA is offering graphic designers and artists a unique opportunity to feature their work on the rocket carrying the Cheops satellite.
To Mars with ESA and the Guggenheim Bilbao06 October 2017 ESA and the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, with the BBK Foundation, are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Spanish arts centre with a performance of Chasmata, a journey to Mars through contemporary art, music and architecture. Monday’s concert can be...
Space-inspired Star Storm to premiere next month30 August 2017 Star Storm, an explosive performance inspired by stellar processes in the Universe, will be premiered at the 2017 Ars Electronica Festival in Linz, Austria, on 10 September.
Art and space enter a new dimension16 February 2017 ESA’s involvement in the world of art is entering a new dimension, thanks to the cooperation with the Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto, with the idea of making space activities as inclusive as possible for more of the public on Earth.
What does the Rosetta mission mean to you?06 September 2016 To celebrate the success of Rosetta and to keep a long-lasting record of its impact on the world, we invite you to share your personal experiences and feelings about how the mission has influenced you.