Agency Live discussion on remote working following lockdown 05/06/2020 277 views 9 likes

Join us on Tuesday 9 June for a live streamed conversation with European experts on how space can help with working remotely and efficiently.

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation process. To contain the spread of the virus, governments across Europe decided to keep workers at home. Those who can work from home have engaged in what can be seen as a large experiment for the remote work system. Digital media platforms have enabled these workers to participate in online meetings and discussions, and to collaborate using shared resources.

Guests will reflect on new working approaches, working efficiently, balancing work with family and social life, lessons learned so far from the COVID-19 lockdown and how space can support smart working solutions. “Working Remotely, Working Efficiently” will take place at 15:30 CEST on 9 June. Watch live on ESA Web TV: https://esawebtv.esa.int/ Guests include: Michele Antoniazzi, Senior Vice-President (Human Resources) at Ferrari

Oystein Fjeldstad, Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at the BI Norwegian Business School

Luca Parmitano, ESA Astronaut

Paola Pisano, Minister of Technological Innovation and Digitalisation in the Italian Government

Luisa de Vita, Associate Professor in Economic Sociology at “Sapienza” University of Rome

Jan Wörner, ESA Director General The discussion will be moderated by Donatella Ponziani, Downstream Gateway Officer at ESA.

You can pose questions during the webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media. This is the fourth webinar in a series that started with: Climate care: remote life, better life?

Space for healthcare

Post-millennials’ education and social lives One final webinar is scheduled: 15 June at 17:00 CEST “COVID-19: Reinvent your business model”