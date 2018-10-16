European Space Talks: we need more space!

Space concerns everyone. It contributes to our lives on a daily basis and can help to solve some of humankind’s greatest challenges. Find out more, and how space affects you, with European Space Talks…

You probably use space without even thinking about it. Whether it’s your mobile phone, your car’s ‘satnav’ system (the clue is in the name) or TV weather forecasts, space is involved in some way.

Space exploration has created new markets and new technologies that have spurred our economy and changed our lives in many ways. Satellites far out in space are helping to guide aircraft and shipping, mapping our planet’s resources, detecting pollution, measuring air quality and warning us of dangerous weather and storms.

The speed and convenience of satellite disaster monitoring have had a major impact on the effectiveness of emergency response and life-saving rescue services. Meanwhile, technologies originally developed for space missions have been adapted for commercial products and life-improving services on Earth.