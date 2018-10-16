European Space Talks: we need more space!
Space concerns everyone. It contributes to our lives on a daily basis and can help to solve some of humankind’s greatest challenges. Find out more, and how space affects you, with European Space Talks…
You probably use space without even thinking about it. Whether it’s your mobile phone, your car’s ‘satnav’ system (the clue is in the name) or TV weather forecasts, space is involved in some way.
Space exploration has created new markets and new technologies that have spurred our economy and changed our lives in many ways. Satellites far out in space are helping to guide aircraft and shipping, mapping our planet’s resources, detecting pollution, measuring air quality and warning us of dangerous weather and storms.
The speed and convenience of satellite disaster monitoring have had a major impact on the effectiveness of emergency response and life-saving rescue services. Meanwhile, technologies originally developed for space missions have been adapted for commercial products and life-improving services on Earth.
European Space Talks, by the experts working in our space organisations and industry, will help more people understand these benefits and the world we live in, in order to prepare tomorrow’s world. You can catch these space ambassadors at a venue near you.
“During November, a series of grassroots talks and events will sweep across ESA Member States, promoting space among the general public.
From local schools or city halls, to space industry or universities, no venue is too small. I invite you to find a Space Talk near you,” says ESA Director General Jan Wörner.
If you want to attend a Space Talk, consult the list of events and dates, and register for a Space Talk in your area.
Many online space fan communities will be joining the campaign too, so you can also take part by using the #SpaceTalks hashtag and helping us to promote these events on social media.
In the meantime, have some fun and check out our #SpaceSelfie competition, which will reward the coolest selfies taken in an eye-catching space-related location in Europe. Visit the web site to learn how you could become the winner of a visit to Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou or more great prizes.
European Space Talks are an initiative of ESA, our Member States and the European space family. Our mission is to shape the development of Europe’s space capability and ensure that investment in space continues to deliver benefits to the citizens of Europe and the world.
