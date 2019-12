Many craters in the polar regions of Mars hold permanent ice deposits year-round.

In this image, taken by the CaSSIS camera onboard ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter, the south-eastern wall of a 35 km-wide crater is seen. The image captures its permanent deposits of water ice, which survive the summer months due to the low average sunlight at high latitudes.

The image is centred at 192.99ºE/70.4ºN. It was taken on 29 October 2019. The scale is indicated on the image.