ESA title
Arm out to asteroid
Agency

Arm out to asteroid

05/06/2020 919 views 29 likes 440088 ID

This robotic arm, moving along a 33-m-long track, forms ESA's GNC Rendezvous, Approach and Landing Simulator, used to simulate close approach to targets such as drifting satellites or asteroids.

GRALS is part of the Agency's Orbital Robotics and Guidance, Navigation and Control Laboratory. It was recently used to try out a new GNC testbed system for improved high-fidelity testing of navigation cameras, processors and other hardware, developed with ASTOS Solutions GmbH in Germany, supported through ESA’s General Support Technology Programme.

This month, ESA is celebrating the UN-recognised Asteroid Day, to inspire the world about asteroids and their role in the formation of our solar system, how we can use their resources, how asteroids can pave the way for future exploration and how we can protect our planet from asteroid impacts. More information, and a month of programming, via asteroidday.org

GRALS binary asteroid testing
Agency

GRALS binary asteroid testing

Image 2661 views 55 likes
Darkened GRALS chamber
Agency

Darkened GRALS chamber

Image 2574 views 79 likes
Robotic arm testing AIM mission's camera
Enabling & Support

Robotic arm testing AIM mission's camera

Image 3272 views 54 likes
GRALS Testbed
Agency

GRALS Testbed

Image 4009 views 76 likes
Preparing AIM navigation camera test
Agency

Preparing AIM navigation camera test

Image 521 views 8 likes