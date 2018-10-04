Explore the Moon and Earth’s climate with two new ESA school projects!

In the beginning of the World Space Week, ESA is proud to present two new school challenges: Climate Detectives and Moon Camp. Meant for teams of school students guided by a teacher or educator, Moon Camp and Climate Detectives give young people the chance to run interdisciplinary projects and develop new skills, ranging from science and technology to teamwork and communication, like real space experts would do. Moon Camp With Moon Camp, ESA and Airbus Foundation, in partnership with Autodesk, challenge students to take part in the future exploration of space by designing a human shelter on the Moon! The students will have to design a 3D Moon Camp able to sustain the lives of at least two astronauts, taking into account: the use of local resources, such as lunar soil and ice

technological solutions, such as power sources, a recycling system, a food growth chamber

protection from meteorites and radiation

, for students up to 12 years old, using the 3D design tool Tinkercad® (free online tool) and Category 2, for students between 13 to 18 years old, using the 3D design tool Fusion 360® (free for students and schools). Teams can submit their design from 1 November 2018 until 16 March 2019. Find out more about Moon Camp and help ESA settle on the Moon!

Climate Detectives Climate detectives With Climate Detectives ESA challenges students to make a difference in understanding and protecting Earth’s climate.Students will identify a climate problem by observing their local environment and will be tasked to investigate it as Climate Detectives. To this end, they will use available Earth Observation data coming from real satellites, or take measurements on the ground. Based on their investigation, teams will propose a way to help reduce the problem. The students will learn about climate on Earth as a complex and changing system and the importance of respecting our environment. Climate Detectives is open to teams of students between 8 and 15 years old. The project is deployed in three Phases. Submission for Phase 1 is now open, and it will close on 15 November 2018. So, do not hesitate any further and find out more about Climate Detectives. ESA needs you to make a difference by protecting Earth’s climate and helping our planet!