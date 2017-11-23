Latest News
Applications for ESA robotics and automation teacher workshops now open for secondary school teachers18 January 2018 Secondary school teachers from ESA Member and Associate States are invited to apply to robotics and automation workshops to be given at ESA’s ESEC centre located in Belgium.
Applications for ESA robotics and automation teacher workshops now open for primary school teachers18 January 2018 Primary school teachers from ESA Member and Associate States are invited to apply to robotics and automation workshops to be given at ESA’s ESEC centre located in Belgium.
Applications open for ESA robotics and automation teacher training workshops12 December 2017 Secondary school teachers from ESA Member States* are invited to apply to ESA’s teacher training workshops to be held in January and February at ESA’s ESEC centre located in Belgium. Robotics workshop, 25-26 January 2018 The deadline to apply...
Thank you Paolo for a great Inflight Call!07 December 2017 On Monday 4 December, teachers from Czech Republic, Austria, Finland and Italy had the opportunity to talk live with ESA Astronaut Paolo Nespoli, who is currently living and working on the International Space Station (ISS) for the VITA mission.
Watch live an Education Inflight Call with ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli on 4 December 201727 November 2017 On Monday 4 December, teachers and students from the Czech Republic, Austria, Finland, and Italy will be connected live by video connection with ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, currently living and working on the International Space Station (ISS). Follow...
New ESERO Office launches in Denmark!23 November 2017 A new ESERO office was inaugurated yesterday at ASTRA’s Science Talenter in Sorø, Denmark, at the presence of ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen. With Denmark, the ESERO network now counts 12 offices covering 14 countries, all using the space context to s...