The Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over part of the Great Barrier Reef off Australia’s northeast coast on 1 April 2017.
Click on the box in the lower-right corner to view this image at its full 10 m resolution directly in your browser.
Extending more than 2000 km and covering an area of some 350 000 sq km, it is the planet's biggest single structure made by living organisms, called coral polyps.
Despite its name, it is not a single reef but contains nearly 3000 different reefs. The reef is home to over 1500 tropical fish species, 400 types of coral, more than 200 species of bird, 5000 species of mollusc, 500 species of seaweed and six species of sea turtle. It is also a breeding area for humpback whales.
In recognition of its significance, the reef was made a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1981 and is the world’s most protected marine area.
Coral reefs worldwide are increasingly under threat from coral bleaching. This happens when algae living in the corals’ tissues, which capture the Sun’s energy and are essential to coral survival, are expelled owing to high water temperatures.
The whitening coral may die, with subsequent effects on the reef ecosystem, and thus fisheries, regional tourism and coastal protection.
The corals of the Great Barrier Reef have now suffered two bleaching events in successive years. Experts are very concerned about the capacity for reef survival under the increased frequency of these global warming-induced events.
At first sight it might seem obvious which of these ‘models’ is the odd one out: standing between the satellites is apparently a Star Wars stormtrooper.
But the stormtrooper is actually our Rosetta project scientist, Matt Taylor, who is one of three ESA scientists taking the stage at science fiction convention ‘FedCon’ in Bonn, Germany, 2–5 June.
While Matt will present Rosetta’s incredible adventure at a comet, including its dramatic conclusion, ESA Senior Science Advisor Mark McCaughrean will highlight some of our other exciting missions, to Mercury, Mars and Jupiter, along with missions to study planets around other stars.
Paul McNamara, project scientist for LISA Pathfinder, will explore the science of gravitational waves, and how they are portrayed in the Star Trek universe. Think gravitational wavefronts, continuous graviton beams, fluctuating graviton fields and more.
Representatives from ESA’s science and operations teams will also be on hand to answer your questions at our exhibition stand. You can also try our ‘science meets science fiction quiz’ to win ESA goodies. And, of course, keep an eye out for our friendly stormtrooper!
The photograph featured here was taken at ESA’s technical heart, in the Netherlands, and shows test models of various satellites and hardware.
At the far right is ESRO-4, launched in 1972 to study Earth’s atmosphere, ionosphere and radiation belts.
HEOS-1 sits on the other side of the stormtrooper. Launched in 1968, it was the first European probe to venture beyond near-Earth space, in order to study the magnetic fields, radiation and the solar wind outside of Earth’s magnetosphere.
Next in line is the Automated Transport Vehicle docking assembly, used to dock the resupply ship to the International Space Station.
Finally, at the far left is COS-B, which, in 1975, was the first mission launched by ESA following its creation in 1973. COS-B studied gamma-ray objects, and was a precursor to Integral, which is still operating.
You can view this historic space hardware during our annual open day, which this year will be held on 8 October (full details coming soon).
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet landed on the steppe of Kazakhstan with Russian commander Oleg Novitsky in their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft on 2 June 2017 after six months in space. Touchdown was at 14:10 GMT after a four-hour flight from the International Space Station.
Thomas spent six months on the International Space Station as part of his Proxima mission. During Proxima, Thomas took part in 60 scientific experiments for ESA and France’s space agency CNES and the international Station partners.
The mission is part of ESA’s vision to use Earth-orbiting spacecraft as a place to live and work for the benefit of European society while using the experience to prepare for future voyages of exploration further into the Solar System.
More about the Proxima mission: http://www.esa.int/proxima
Connect with Thomas Pesquet: http://thomaspesquet.esa.int
These ‘yukimarimo’ photographed near the Concordia Research Station were not made by humans for a snowball fight but rather by Antarctic wind.
Discovered by Japanese researchers in 1995 – yuki meaning ‘snow’ and marimo ‘moss balls’ that they resemble – they form when temperatures rapidly drop following a storm. The resulting layer of hoarfrost that forms on the snow is then broken up by light wind that packs the ice crystals into these balls of fine frost. They then tumble across the Antarctic desert, symbols of the icy continent’s barrenness and desolation, or near desolation.
Antarctica’s inhospitable conditions are braved annually by researchers and participants in the name of science. ESA utilises the permanent, year-round French-Italian Concordia Research Station to run experiments focusing on human research. In the harsh cold and the alternating six months of complete daylight and total darkness, Antarctica is a unique testing ground for the harsh conditions humans will encounter on exploration missions to Moon, Mars or beyond.
"Concordia offers ESA a place to conduct research on people living far away from civilisation in extreme conditions – much like spaceflight," explains Jennifer Ngo-Anh, ESA's head of Human Research.
How we adapt physically and psychologically to such extreme environments is the focus of these experiments.
This year’s team, consisting of an ESA-sponsored medical doctor Carole Dangoisse and 14 other crewmembers, arrived during the Antarctic summer (November to February) and have just passed the six-month mark of their stay. They experienced their last sunrise on 3 May and have since been plunged into a darkness that intensifies daily until the September equinox. According to Dr Dangoisse, the lowest temperature they have recorded so far is –73.6 °C with a wind chill factor of –96.8 °C.
To keep spirits high among the volunteers, the team organises extracurricular activities alongside daily tasks. Music groups, yoga classes, movie viewings and special mid-winter festivities create a sense of community and togetherness that are key to mission success in such harsh terrain. Like the yukimarimo, the team must keep on keeping on in the world’s largest desert for a little while yet.
Sentinel-3B being placed in the thermal–vacuum chamber at Thales Alenia Space in Cannes, France. The chamber simulates the harsh environment of space.
Presentation of Alexander Gerst's 'Horizons' mission at ESA's European Astronaut Centre, 29 May 2017. From left to right: Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, Alexander Gerst, ESA Astronaut, Pascale Ehrenfreund, Chairwoman of DLR German Aerospace Center, Christian Pfestorf, Steinbeis Beratungszentrum/Hochschule Darmstadt.
ESA Director General Jan Woerner joined the Agency’s Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality at a special award ceremony for ESA’s inventors.
The ceremony took place at ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands on 31 May, recognising inventors for their contributions during the past two years, leading to 13 patents.
“It is important to recognise the outstanding results of our ESA staff and contractors,” commented the Director General. “Through their creative work they help to maintain Europe’s competitiveness in the space industry.
“Furthermore, as ambassadors of their ideas, ESA’s inventors support the transfer of these patented technologies to completely new sectors, thereby demonstrating the benefit of space technology for society as a whole.”
In total, ESA’s patent portfolio consists of around 300 patented inventions and about 150 applications in progress, across a diverse variety of technical sectors. This portfolio is managed by the Agency’s Technology Transfer Programme Office, working to find terrestrial uses for advanced space technology.
Among the inventions awarded this time was a compression algorithm specially designed by David Evans to serve data housekeeping aboard satellites: it operates so rapidly that it can compress individual data packets as they are generated.
ESOC dresses up for its 50th anniversary. A new banner featuring the ESOC50 logo has been installed on the fence, just outside the main gate. Since 1967 more than 70 satellites belonging to ESA and its partners have been successfully controlled from Darmstadt, Germany.
To celebrate the event, ESOC will open its gate to citizens for the ‘Long Night of the Stars’ on 8 September.
