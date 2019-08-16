Last week marked five years since ESA’s Rosetta probe arrived at its target, a comet named 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko (or 67P/C-G). Tomorrow, 13 August, it will be four years since the comet, escorted by Rosetta, reached its perihelion – the closest point to the Sun along its orbit. This image, gathered by Rosetta a couple of months after perihelion, when the comet activity was still very intense, depicts the nucleus of the comet with an unusual companion: a chunk of orbiting debris (circled).
Comet 67P/C-G is a dusty object. As it neared its closest approach to the Sun in late July and August 2015, instruments on Rosetta recorded a huge amount of dust enshrouding the comet. This is tied to the comet’s proximity to our parent star, its heat causing the comet’s nucleus to release gases into space, lifting the dust along. Spectacular jets were also observed, blasting more dust away from the comet. This disturbed, ejected material forms the ‘coma’, the gaseous envelope encasing the comet’s nucleus, and can create a beautiful and distinctive tail.
A single image from Rosetta’s OSIRIS instrument can contain hundreds of dust particles and grains surrounding the 4 km-wide comet nucleus. Sometimes, even larger chunks of material left the surface of 67P/C-G – as shown here.
The sizeable chunk in this view was spotted a few months ago by astrophotographer Jacint Roger from Spain, who mined the Rosetta archive, processed some of the data, and posted the finished images on Twitter as an animated GIF. He spotted the orbiting object in a sequence of images taken by Rosetta’s OSIRIS narrow-angle camera on 21 October 2015. At that time, the spacecraft was at over 400 km away from 67P/C-G’s centre. The animated sequence is available for download here.
Scientists at ESA and in the OSIRIS instrument team are now looking into this large piece of cometary debris in greater detail. Dubbed a ‘Churymoon’ by researcher Julia Marín-Yaseli de la Parra, the chunk appears to span just under 4 m in diameter.
Modelling of the Rosetta images indicates that this object spent the first 12 hours after its ejection in an orbital path around 67P/C-G at a distance of between 2.4 and 3.9 km from the comet’s centre. Afterwards, the chunk crossed a portion of the coma, which appears very bright in the images, making it difficult to follow its path precisely; however, later observations on the opposite side of the coma confirm a detection consistent with the orbit of the chunk, providing an indication of its motion around the comet until 23 October 2015.
Scientists have been studying and tracking debris around 67P/C-G since Rosetta’s arrival in 2014. The object pictured in this view is likely the largest chunk detected around the comet, and will be subject to further investigations.
Comet 67P/C-G is currently in the outer Solar System, between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter, and will have its next perihelion in late 2021.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano running "Acoustic Diagnostics", an Italian Space Agency (ASI) experiment, in cooperation with the University of Rome Tor Vergata, to study the effects of the background noise of the ISS on the hearing of the astronauts.
Follow Luca and his Beyond mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano made space (and music) history on 13 August 2019 when he broadcast the first DJ music set from orbit, performing to an audience of over 3000 people as part of the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Cruise Edition. The results of his work were beamed to the main stage on board the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl moored at the Spanish island of Ibiza. His set of around 12 minutes was played as part of the regular programme of DJs at the festival. This was the first time that a DJ set has been played from the International Space Station and, indeed, from space.
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano made space (and music) history on 13 August 2019 when he broadcast the first DJ music set from orbit, performing to an audience of over 3000 people as part of the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Cruise Edition. The results of his work were beamed to the main stage on board the cruise ship Norwegian Pearl moored at the Spanish island of Ibiza. His set of around 12 minutes was played as part of the regular programme of DJs at the festival. This was the first time that a DJ set has been played from the International Space Station and, indeed, from space.
On the launchpad, the rocket rises toward the sky. On stage, an orchestra summons the symphony of space, joined by a choir and band.
Välkommen till Stockholm, Swedish home of a festival that has run for 15 years at the heart of the city centre. This is where a constellation of European astronauts, epic music under the stars and a live connection with the International Space Station will kick off today at the height of the Scandinavian summer.
Space is the theme of this year’s Stockholm Culture Festival. Highlights of opening night include the world premiere of the multimedia experience ‘Space Station Earth’, as well as a live call with Luca Parmitano on the International Space Station and in-person appearances by ESA astronauts Tim Peake and Thomas Reiter.
This image was taken during the rehearsal of ‘Space Station Earth’, a new live experience featuring images shot by astronauts set to original music by composer Ilan Eshkeri and presented to the audience with the latest in audio-visual techniques. Get a taste of the show here.
Attendance is free, but if you cannot pass by Stockholm tonight you can follow the live call with Luca on the International Space Station at 20:10 CEST (18:10) via NASA Live.
The festival invites thousands to experience space through popular culture from 13 to 17 August. Art, music, films and science activities for all ages will take to the streets to satisfy the audience’s curiosity about space.
ESA astrophysicist Matt Taylor will share the fascinating space adventure of Rosetta, the first ever mission to land on a comet. Sweden’s first astronaut Christer Fuglesang will read excerpts of his five adventure books for children and answer questions about space.
At the festival’s giant interactive planet exhibition, the whole family can feel and learn more about our galaxy and how space can improve our lives on Earth. Building a house on Mars, putting together a musical satellite, painting the universe and making a cosmic necklace are also part of the family-friendly activities.
For more information about the programme please visit: https://kulturfestivalen.stockholm.se
ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano captured this image of the Maldives from the International Space Station and shared it on his social media channels saying: "Atolls like this, in the Maldives, might soon disappear, unless we take action to reduce CO2 emissions, and stop, if not reverse, #globalwarming."
Follow Luca and his Beyond mission on social media on his website and on his blog.
Although it looks more like an entity seen through a microscope than a telescope, this rounded object, named NGC 2022, is certainly no alga or tiny, blobby jellyfish. Instead, it is a vast orb of gas in space, cast off by an ageing star. The star is visible in the orb's centre, shining through the gases it formerly held onto for most of its stellar life.
When stars like the Sun grow advanced in age, they expand and glow red. These so-called red giants then begin to lose their outer layers of material into space. More than half of such a star's mass can be shed in this manner, forming a shell of surrounding gas. At the same time, the star's core shrinks and grows hotter, emitting ultraviolet light that causes the expelled gases to glow.
This type of object is called, somewhat confusingly, a planetary nebula, though it has nothing to do with planets. The name derives from the rounded, planet-like appearance of these objects in early telescopes.
NGC 2022 is located in the constellation of Orion (The Hunter).
Week in images
12 - 16 August 2019
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!