ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli (left) and fellow Expedition 52/53 crew mates Sergey Ryazansky of Roscosmos (centre) and Randy Bresnik of NASA (right) arrived at Baikonur cosmodrome on Sunday, 16 July. With just under two weeks to go to launch, the crew will perform a series of tests and ceremonies.
In addition to a Sokol spacesuit fitting, the crew visited their Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft for final checks.
Launch is set for 28 July from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Read more about Paolo's VITA mission here.
If the suit makes the man, than the Sokol is what makes the astronaut, as ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli knows well. He will be suited up in this Sokol outfit for his 28 July launch to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 52/53.
Worn by every astronaut in a Soyuz vehicle, the Russian Sokol provides protection in the event of an air leak. The suit is tailor-made for each astronaut and is intended for life support only inside Soyuz.
Once aboard the Station, the astronauts store the suits for their return flight to Earth. Before launch, the suits are checked for leaks by inflating them to high pressure, as seen here.
Paolo and crewmates Sergey Ryazansky of Roscosmos and Randy Bresnik of NASA are in Baikonur for final training as well as a series of preflight traditions.
In addition to Sokol testing this week, the crew also visited their Soyuz MS spacecraft for a final check this week. Traditions completed so far include the flag-raising ceremony and museum visits.
Paolo’s third and last mission to the Station is named Vita, which means “life” in Italian, and reflects the experiments Paolo will run and the philosophical notion of living in outer space – one of the most inhospitable places for humans.
Follow Paolo during his mission at paolonespoli.esa.int.
It may still be five years away from launch, and over a decade before our Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer reaches the gas giant and its icy moons, but preparations are well under way. This new artist’s impression depicts the final spacecraft design, the construction of which is being overseen by Airbus Defence and Space.
The spacecraft’s solar wings form a distinctive cross-shape totalling 97 sq m, the largest ever flown on an interplanetary mission. The size is essential to generate sufficient power – around 850 W – for the instruments and spacecraft so far from the Sun.
The spacecraft is furnished with a laboratory of instruments that will investigate Jupiter’s turbulent atmosphere and vast magnetosphere, as well as study the planet-sized moons Ganymede, Europa and Callisto. All three moons are thought to have oceans of liquid water beneath their icy crusts and should provide key clues on the potential for such moons to harbour habitable environments.
Juice’s cameras will capture exquisite details of the moon’s features, as well as identify the ices and minerals on their surfaces. Other instruments will sound the subsurface and interior of the moons to better understand the location and nature of their buried oceans. The tenuous atmosphere around the moons will also be explored.
The spacecraft will also include booms such as a 10 m-long magnetometer mast (seen towards the bottom of Juice in the artist impression), a 16 m radar antenna (the long boom across the top), and antennas to measure electric and magnetic fields.
Ganymede is the only moon in the Solar System to generate its own internal magnetic field, and Juice is well equipped to document its behaviour and explore its interaction with Jupiter’s own magnetosphere.
Juice is scheduled for launch in 2022 on a seven-year journey to the Jovian system. Its tour will include a dedicated orbit phase of Jupiter, targeted flybys of Europa, Ganymede and Callisto, and finally nine months orbiting Ganymede – the first time any moon beyond our own has been orbited by a spacecraft.
In the artist’s impression, which is not to scale, Ganymede is shown in the foreground, Callisto to the far right, and Europa centre-right. Volcanically active moon Io is also shown, at left. The moons were imaged by NASA’s Galileo spacecraft; Jupiter is seen here with a vivid aurora, captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
This parachute deployed at supersonic velocity from a test capsule hurtling down towards snow-covered northern Sweden from 679 km up, proving a crucial technology for future spacecraft landing systems.
Planetary landers or reentering spacecraft need to lose their speed rapidly to achieve safe landings, which is where parachutes come in. They have played a crucial role in the success of ESA missions such as ESA’s Atmospheric Entry Demonstrator, the Huygens lander on Saturn’s moon Titan and the Intermediate Experimental Vehicle spaceplane.
This 1.25-m diameter ‘Supersonic Parachute Experiment Ride on Maxus’, or Supermax, flew piggyback on ESA’s Maxus-9 sounding rocket on 7 April, detaching from the launcher after its solid-propellant motor burnt out.
After reaching its maximum 679 km altitude, the capsule began falling back under the pull of gravity. It fell at 12 times the speed of sound, undergoing intense aerodynamic heating, before air drag decelerated it to Mach 2 at an altitude of 19 km.
At this point the capsule’s parachute was deployed to stabilise it for a soft landing, and allowing its onboard instrumentation and camera footage to be recovered intact.
The experiment was undertaken by UK companies Vorticity Ltd and Fluid Gravity Engineering Ltd under ESA contract.
The data gathered by this test are being added to existing wind tunnel test campaigns of supersonic parachutes to validate newly developed software called the Parachute Engineering Tool (also developed by Vorticity), allowing mission designers to accurately assess the use of parachutes.
This development was supported through ESA’s General Support Technology Programme, which develops promising technologies for space. To find out more about ESA research and development projects, check our new Shaping the Future website.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite takes us over the Baltic Sea and surrounding countries.
Snow, ice and clouds dominate the image, providing us with an overall view of the area’s climate when this image was captured on 6 March. Sentinel-3 offers a ‘bigger picture’ for Europe’s Copernicus programme by systematically measuring Earth’s oceans, land, ice and atmosphere to monitor and understand large-scale global dynamics.
Finland is positioned at the centre of the image. The country has been called the ‘land of a thousand lakes’ – most of which are covered by ice and snow in this image.
To its west is the Gulf of Bothnia, the northernmost arm of the Baltic Sea separating part of Finland from Sweden. Clouds on the lower left obstruct our view of the Swedish capital, Stockholm.
In the upper left we can see part of Norway’s coastline with its famed fjords. During the ice age, ice and rivers carved deep valleys in the mountains. As the climate changed, most of the ice melted and the valleys were gradually filled with salt water from the coast, giving birth to the fjords.
Russia dominates the right side of the image with the ice-covered Lake Onega and partially covered Lake Ladoga.
Estonia is visible in the lower-central part of the image with significantly less snow cover, but with large areas of ice along its coast and on Lake Peipus.
This image is featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
ESA’s light-studded Rover Autonomy Testbed seen during night testing in Tenerife, intended to simulate the low light environment of the lunar poles.
The testbed, operated by a team from GMV in Spain, plus ESA’s Heavy Duty Planetary Rover, overseen by ESA’s planetary robotics team, travelled to the Canary Islands for day and night testing in the volcanic, Moon-like environment of Teide National Park.
The two rovers carry navigation aids to work in both light and dark, including stereo cameras, lights, GPS, laser rangers and radar-like lidar. They can build digital 3D maps from these various sensors for both autonomous and teleoperated steering.
To see more pictures of the Tenerife testing, check the Twitter hashtag #DarkRover.
At 19:57 CEST on 18 July 2017, LISA Pathfinder principal investigator Stefano Vitale sent the final command to the spacecraft, permanently shutting it down after having successfully demonstrated the technology to build ESA's future space observatory for gravitational waves.
Full details via LISA Pathfinder to conclude trailblazing mission
Press conference with Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, and Igor Komarov, Head of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), on 19 July 2017, at the ESA chalet, MAKS international aviation and space show, in Zhukovsky.
This year the European Space Agency is at MAKS, the international aviation and space show held in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, 18–23 July 2017. MAKS provides a comprehensive insight into the achievements and future plans of the Russian aerospace industry. ESA has traditionally taken part in this important event. This year the ESA chalet will host a series of presentations given by ESA experts and bilateral meetings of Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, with ESA’s Russian cooperation partners.
Meeting with Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, and Igor Komarov, Head of the Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos), on 19 July 2017, at the ESA chalet, MAKS international aviation and space show, in Zhukovsky.
This year the European Space Agency is at MAKS, the international aviation and space show held in Zhukovsky, near Moscow, 18–23 July 2017. MAKS provides a comprehensive insight into the achievements and future plans of the Russian aerospace industry. ESA has traditionally taken part in this important event. This year the ESA chalet will host a series of presentations given by ESA experts and bilateral meetings of Jan Woerner, ESA Director General, with ESA’s Russian cooperation partners.
The flight dynamics experts working on the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter mission meet regularly to assess progress of the spacecraft's almost-year-long aerobraking manoeuvres at Mars.
The TGO orbiter swung into an initial, highly elliptical orbit at Mars on 19 October last year.
Aerobraking - using drag from the faint wispy tendrils of the upper-most part of the martian atmosphere to slow and lower the spacecraft into its final science orbit - began on 15 March, and will take most of a year, following a cautious ‘slow-as-you-go’ strategy.
As with Goldilocks and the famous bears, staying too high won't drag on TGO sufficiently to reach its intended orbit anytime soon, while dipping too low into the atmosphere could slow it too much, with unwanted results.
Therefore, the flight dynamics team carefully assess the results of every aerobraking orbit, and make detailed predictions on the subsequent orbits based on realtime results. This means there is a lot of data to keep up with.
They have, of course, many sophisticated tools, applications and databases available to help determine orbits, visualise trajectories and calculate future spacecraft manoeuvres.
"But the white board in our briefing room is the best tool we've found for giving everyone an up-to-the-date, realtime view of aerobraking progress during our frequent review meetings," says ESA's Robert Guilanyà, seen above, the TGO flight dynamics team lead.
"A large group of people need to see and discuss the data collected from the atmospheric passages to plan subsequent aerobraking activities. Marking up the white board by hand is simple, easy and instantly viewable by all."
From 25 June to end-August, aerobraking is on pause due to Mars and Earth lining up on opposite sides of the Sun in a conjunction that greatly reduces the reliability and robustness of communication to and from the spacecraft.
Aerobraking will resume in August, and should continue until early 2018, when TGO will perform a series of final manoeuvres to transition to its approximately 400-km high, circular science orbit.
More information
Week In Images
17-21 July 2017
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!