While the Winter Olympics is in full swing in PyeongChang, South Korea, and many winter sport fanatics head to snow-clad mountains to get their thrills on the slopes this ski-season, this dramatic mountain scene is somewhat off-piste – in Saturn’s rings to be precise.
These fluffy peaks are among the tallest seen in Saturn’s main rings, towering as high as 2.5 km above the plane of the rings, a significant deviation from the vertical thickness of the planet’s main rings, which is generally only about 10 m. They rise abruptly from the edge of the B ring to cast long shadows in this image.
But these mountains are far from solid: they are constantly changing accumulations of ring particles that respond to the gravity of moonlets and wave-like formations induced in the rings.
Part of the Cassini Division, between the B and the A rings, appears at the top of the image, showing ringlets in the inner division. This is one prominent region at the outer edge of the B ring where moonlets up to a kilometre or more in size are found. It is possible that these bodies significantly affect the ring material streaming past them and force the particles upward in a ‘splashing’ manner, in reality making them impossible to ski.
Images like this are only possible around the time of Saturn’s equinox, which occurs every half-Saturn-year, or about every 15 Earth years. The illumination geometry that accompanies equinox lowers the Sun’s angle to the ring plane and causes structures jutting out of the plane to cast long shadows across the rings.
This image was taken by the international Cassini spacecraft’s narrow-angle camera on 26 July 2009, two weeks before the planet’s 11 August equinox, as the Sun shone directly edge-on to the ring plane.
This view looks toward the southern, sunlit side of the rings from about 32º below the ring plane. The view was acquired at a distance of 336 000 km from Saturn and at a Sun–Saturn–spacecraft, angle of 132º. Image scale is 2 km/ pixel and the image captures a 1200 km-long section arcing along the outer edge of the B ring.
The image was previously highlighted in a release on 1 November 2010.
The Cassini mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and Italy’s ASI space agency. The mission concluded in September 2017.
Neptune, the eighth and farthest planet from the Sun, was visited for the first and last time by NASA’s Voyager 2mission in 1989. Since then, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has been attempting to unearth the myriad mysteries surrounding this cool, majestic behemoth — including deciphering why it has the fastest wind speeds of any planet in the Solar System, and what lies at its centre.
These new Hubble images reveal one of the standout features of Neptune’s strange atmosphere: a rare dark spot, or dark vortex — a whirling high-pressure atmospheric system usually accompanied by bright “companion clouds”. This particular dark spot is named SDS-2015 (Southern Dark Spot discovered in 2015), and is only the fifth observed so far on Neptune. Although it appears to be slightly smaller than previous dark spots, observations of SDS-2015 from 2015 to 2017 revealed that the spot was once big enough to almost swallow China before rapidly diminishing in size.
Each of the five dark spots found on Neptune have been curiously diverse, but all have appeared and disappeared within just a few years — as opposed to similar vortices on Jupiter which evolve over decades. Bright clouds form alongside dark spots when the flow of ambient air is disturbed and diverted upwards over the spot, likely causing gases to freeze into methane ice crystals.
Only Hubble is currently powerful enough to image Neptune’s dark spots, and produce striking images such as these; these views were taken over the course of two years using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3).
The Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission takes us over the Bering Strait, which connects the Pacific and Arctic Oceans between Russia and the US state of Alaska.
The image was created by combining three radar scans of 11 December 2017, 23 December 2017 and 4 January 2018. Each image has been assigned a different colour: blue, red and green, respectively. This creates a colourful composite that highlights how the sea ice changed over the four weeks.
Since the Bering Strait lies slightly south of the polar circle, days are short during the winter. Thanks to its radar, Sentinel-1 can ‘see’ through clouds and in the dark, making it especially valuable for monitoring parts of the planet that endure relatively dark winter months. Offering this ‘radar vision’, images from Sentinel-1 can be used for charting icebergs and for generating maps of sea ice for year-round navigation.
Additionally, monitoring changes in the extent of sea ice is critical for understanding the effect of climate change on our environment.
It has been reported that sea ice in the Bering Strait has been particularly low this winter. This is because unusually warm water streamed up from the south, causing some of the sea ice to melt earlier than usual. As a result, areas that would have remained covered with reflective sea ice were open for much longer. The relatively dark surface of the sea was able to absorb a lot of energy from the Sun, which prevented sea ice forming in the autumn. Also, recent storms have helped to break up much of the sea ice that did manage to form.
This image is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
The Franco-Italian Antarctic research base of Concordia sits 1670 km from the South Pole. On the plateau some 3200 m high, the air is so thin that inhabitants live in a permanent state of hypoxia – lack of oxygen. The closest humans are 600 km away at Russia’s Vostok base. Average temperatures range from –30°C in the summer months to –60°C in the winter.
The ‘winterover’ crew who stay during the long cold winter to conduct research do not see the Sun rise above the horizon for four months. The crew learn to cope and live with the threats of cold, darkness, monotony, danger and no possibility of rescue.
Each year, ESA sponsors a research medical doctor for a year to run experiments on the rest of the crew of 15. There are few other places on Earth that resemble the isolation and extreme climate astronauts will endure on other planets – an opportunity for ESA to test technology and learn how humans behave in close quarters.
Research looks into how a multicultural team works together and functions under long, monotonous stress. From flying simulated spacecraft to monitoring sleep and analysing speech patterns with computers, each aspect that could hinder an astronaut far from home is being investigated to prepare for humanity’s exploration beyond Earth.
Expedition 56/57 crew members Alexander Gerst, Serena Aunon-Chancellor and Sergei Prokopev during Routine Ops training in SVMF.
What looks like a mushroom cloud turned sideways is actually the instant an 2.8 mm-diameter aluminium bullet moving at 7 km/s pierces a spacecraft shield, captured by a high-speed camera.
“We used a gas gun at Germany’s Fraunhofer Institute for High-Speed Dynamics to test a novel material being considered for shielding spacecraft against space debris,” explains ESA researcher Benoit Bonvoisin.
“Our project has been looking into various kinds of ‘fibre metal laminates’ produced for us by GTM Structures, which are several thin metal layers bonded together with composite material.”
Growing levels of orbital debris pose increasing risks to all kinds of Earth-orbiting missions, adds engineer Andreas Tesch: “Such debris can be very damaging because of their high impact speeds of multiple kilometres per second.
“Larger pieces of debris can at least be tracked so that large spacecraft such as the International Space Station can move out of the way, but pieces smaller than 1 cm are hard to spot using radar – and smaller satellites have in general fewer opportunities to avoid collision.”
In some orbital regions small natural meteoroids can also pose a threat, in particular during intense seasonal meteoroid streams such as the Leonids.
To avoid damage from whatever source, protection is needed against small debris, typically consisting of one or more shields. Often used is the ‘Whipple shield’ – originally devised to guard against comet dust – with multiple layers separated by 10–30 cm.
The project, supported through ESA’s General Support Technology Programme, which prepares promising technology for spaceflight, looked at the efficiency of fibre metal laminates compared to current aluminium shields.
This still from the video shows the point after which the solid aluminium bullet has broken apart into a cloud of fragments and vapour, which becomes easier for the following layers to capture or deflect.
“The next step would be to perform in-orbit demonstration in a CubeSat, to assess the efficiency of these FMLs in the orbital environment,” concludes Benoit.
Ground station engineering teams at ESA are particularly excited by a new initiative aimed at redeveloping part of Goonhilly Earth Station, an existing commercial ground tracking station located in Cornwall, UK, to enable it to provide Europe’s first deep-space tracking services on a commercial basis.
Under the project, the station’s GHY-6 antenna, above, built in 1985 and featuring a 32 m-diameter dish, will be upgraded under ESA technical oversight to provide high bit-rate data links for missions that travel far from Earth – typically exceeding 2 million km distance.
These include not only missions to our somewhat closer Moon, but also to the more distant and scientifically important Sun-Earth Lagrange points, to asteroids and to planetary destinations like Mars.
Minister Blaženka Divjak of the Republic of Croatia speaking at the event of the signature for the Cooperation Agreement with ESA, with ESA's Frédéric Nordlund (right) in Zagreb, on 19 February 2018.
Mission control team training for the upcoming launch of Copernicus Sentinel-3B at ESA's Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany.
Week In Images
19-23 February 2018
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!