This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image showcases the remarkable galaxy UGC 12591. Classified as an S0/Sa galaxy, UGC 12591 sits somewhere between a lenticular and a spiral. It lies just under 400 million light-years away from us in the westernmost region of the Pisces–Perseus Supercluster, a long chain of galaxy clusters that stretches out for 250 million light-years — one of the largest known structures in the cosmos.
The galaxy itself is also extraordinary: it is incredibly massive. The galaxy and its halo together contain several hundred billion times the mass of the Sun; four times the mass of the Milky Way. It also whirls round extremely quickly, rotating at speeds of up to 1.8 million kilometres per hour!
Observations with Hubble are helping astronomers to understand the mass of UGC 1259, and to determine whether the galaxy simply formed and grew slowly over time, or whether it might have grown unusually massive by colliding and merging with another large galaxy at some point in its past.
Thirty years ago, on 23 February 1987, the light from a stellar explosion marking the death of a massive star arrived at Earth to shine in Southern Hemisphere skies.
Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, SN 1987A was the closest observed supernova to Earth since the invention of the telescope. Studying it for the last 30 years has revolutionised our understanding of the explosive death of massive stars.
In operation since 1990, the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has observed the supernova remnant many times, as highlighted in this montage. The images show its evolution between 1994 and 2016, and highlight the main ring that blazes around the exploded star.
A new wide-field image was also taken by Hubble in January 2017 to mark the 30 year anniversary.
By observing the expanding remnant material over the years, Hubble has helped to show that the material within the ring was likely ejected 20 000 years before the actual explosion took place.
The initial burst of light from the supernova initially illuminated the rings. They slowly faded over the first decade after the explosion, until a fast-moving shell of gas ejected during the supernova slammed into the central ring, sending a powerful shockwave through the gas, heating it to searing temperatures and generating strong X-ray emission.
This caused clumps of denser gas within the ring to light up like a string of pearls, seen as the increasing number of bright spots, which are now fading again.
As the shock wave continues to move through the shells ejected by the dying star in its final throes of life, who knows what new details will be revealed?
On 26 February, an annular solar eclipse took place over South America and Africa.
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, totally or partially blocking the Sun from Earth’s point of view. In an annular eclipse, the apparent diameter of the Moon appears smaller than the Sun’s diameter, such that a ring of the solar disc remains visible.
ESA's Proba-2 satellite observed a series of partial eclipses from space. In fact, the Moon crossed the satellite’s field of view four times, three times passing in front of the Sun.
This image is shows one of the partial eclipses, taken by Proba-2’s SWAP imager, which snaps the Sun in ultraviolet light to capture the turbulent surface of the Sun and its swirling corona.
A video of the full eclipse seen by Proba-2 is available here.
This image focuses on the mouth of Kasei Valles, as it transitions into Chryse Planitia. The region experienced extreme flooding billions of years ago, which has left its mark in this scene, as described in the associated image release.
The region was imaged by the High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express on 25 May 2016 during orbit 15714. The image is centred on 309ºE/27ºN and the ground resolution is about 15 m per pixel. It was created using data from the nadir channel, the field of view which is aligned perpendicular to the surface of Mars, and the camera’s colour channels. North is to the right.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite being placed in the launch tower at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The satellite will be launched on 7 March 2017 at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET; 22:49 local time on 6 March).
The European propulsion system of the Orion spacecraft has been installed at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico and is ready for testing.
ESA’s contribution to NASA’s Orion spacecraft is the European Service Module, providing the spacecraft with its main power source and propulsion mechanism. Designed by Airbus Defence and Space and assembled by OHB Sweden, the Propulsion Qualification Model was shipped to the NASA’s White Sands facility in January.
The model is now set up and awaiting extensive testing by NASA, ESA and Airbus. Its 21 engines, including the Shuttle Orbital Manoeuvring System (OMS) engine, eight auxiliary thrusters and 12 smaller thrusters will undergo ‘hot firing’, in which all engines will be ignited.
Sentinel-2A takes us over part of Botswana’s Central District in this false-colour image captured on 22 March 2016.
Rivers and roads cut through the landscape, while the bright, circular areas represent villages where the vegetation has been cleared away. Areas of thicker vegetation appear red, such as in the fields or along the bottom of the image in the Tswapong Hills south of the Lotsane River.
On the river we can see a large reservoir with a dam at its eastern end. Completed in 2012, this dam was built to provide drinking water to the local people and irrigate some 250 hectares for a horticultural project. Last month, the dam nearly reached its capacity following seasonal downpours.
The multispectral instrument on the Sentinel-2A satellite can provide measurements of sediment and chlorophyll content of the water and detect changes, and can therefore support the sustainable management of water resources.
The circular structure in the upper-right corner of the image is a crater formed when a meteorite hit Earth up to 180 million years ago. It measures about 3.4 km across.
Sentinel-2 is a two-satellite mission for Europe’s Copernicus environment monitoring programme. The first satellite, Sentinel-2A, has been in orbit since June 2015, and its twin, Sentinel-2B, is set for launch on 7 March.
This image is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
