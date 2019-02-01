On 28 January 2019, the first qualification model of the P120C solid-propellant motor, in the configuration for Vega-C, was static fired on the test stand at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.
During a burn time of 135 seconds, the P120C delivered a maximum thrust of 4650 kN. No anomalies were seen and the performance met expectations.
This Copernicus Sentinel-1 image combines two acquisitions over the same area of eastern Iraq, one from 14 November 2018 before heavy rains fell and one from 26 November 2018 after the storms. The image reveals the extent of flash flooding in red, near the town of Kut.
Kut is in the lower-centre of the image. It lies within a sharp ‘U-bend’ of the Tigris River, which can be seen meandering across the full width of the image. The image has been processed to show floods in red, and it is clear to see that much of the area was affected including agricultural fields around the town. Dark patches in the image, including the large patch in the centre , however, indicate that there was no or little change between the satellite acquisitions.
After the searing dry heat of summer, November typically signals the start of Iraq’s ‘rainy season’ –but November 2018 brought heavier rainstorms than usual. Many parts of the country were flooded as a result. Thousands of people had to be evacuated, and infrastructure, agricultural fields and other livelihoods were destroyed, and tragically the floods also claimed lives. Declared an emergency, the International Charter Space and Major Disasters was activated. The Charter takes advantage of observations from a multitude of satellites to aid emergency relief. Images from Copernicus Sentinel-1 contributed to this particular effort.
The two identical Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellites carry radar instruments, which can see through clouds and rain, and in the dark, to image Earth’s surface below. This capability is particularly useful for monitoring and mapping floods, as the image shows. Satellite images play an increasingly important role in responding to disaster situations, especially when lives are at risk. Also, after an event, when damage assessments are needed and plans are being made to rebuild, images from satellites are a valuable resource.
This image, taken with Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys shows a part the globular cluster NGC 6752. Behind the bright stars of the cluster a denser collection of faint stars is visible — a previously unknown dwarf spheroidal galaxy. This galaxy, nicknamed Bedin 1, is about 30 million light-years from Earth.
This life-size copy of the world-famous Rosetta spacecraft is living out its retirement at ESA’s European Space Operations Centre in Darmstadt, Germany.
Engineering models are an important part of spacecraft operations – acting as faithful and realistic testbeds for all sorts of trials and tricks too risky to attempt, first-go, on the original.
Models like this also serve as mementos of our human endeavours in space, which are so often hard to visualise, and even harder to get close to.
The original Rosetta probe carried out its final manoeuvre at 20:50 GMT (22:50 CEST) on 29 September 2016, setting itself down on comet 67P/Churyumov–Gerasimenko and sending its final image from just 24 or so metres above the surface.
While we no longer receive updates from the plucky comet-chaser, our 'super model' – seen here at night in its new glassed-in pavilion – reminds us every day of what a remarkable achievement this was.
A side view of ESA’s Solar Orbiter as it entered a vacuum chamber for thermal vacuum testing at the IABG test facility in Ottobrunn, Germany, last month.
The spacecraft flight model had been readied by prime contractor Airbus in the UK. Due to launch in 2020, Solar Orbiter will observe the Sun and measure the solar wind from a minimum of 42 million km away, or less than one-third Earth’s distance. As a result, the spacecraft will be subjected to around 13 times the amount of solar heating that Earth-orbiting satellites experience, and to temperatures in excess of 500°C.
Solar Orbiter’s main body will be protected from direct sunlight by a Sun-facing multi-layer titanium heat shield. The 1.1-m diameter high-gain antenna seen here will be deployed from the body of the spacecraft to, transmit science data back to Earth in high-bandwidth X-band.
The antenna’s black colour is unusual. It is covered with the same kind of protective, high temperature coating as the front of Solar Orbiter’s heatshield, based on burnt-bone charcoal. Developed by Irish company ENBIO, this ‘Solar Black’ coating was selected because it can maintain the same colour and surface properties despite years of exposure to unfiltered sunlight and ultraviolet radiation.
The high-gain antenna is placed at the end of a manoeuvrable 1-m long boom allowing Solar Orbiter to maintain a reliable, high-bandwidth link with Earth throughout its science-gathering phase.
This test campaign – using powerful lamps to simulate the Sun’s radiation – began by simulating the conditions the spacecraft will undergo as it manoeuvres to its operational orbit through flybys of Earth and Venus.
"During 99% of the mission operations time, the heatshield will protect Solar Orbiter, but there will be more than a dozen manoeuvres when one of the side panels will be exposed to sunlight," explained Claudio Damasio, ESA's Solar Orbiter project thermal engineer. "Therefore, we need to know how the Proto Flight Model responds when the exterior of the insulation on these panels reaches a temperature of about 120–150 degrees Celsius."
For practical reasons, some elements, such as the solar arrays and the instrument boom, were not integrated with the spacecraft during the test. They were integrated this month on the spacecraft, which will next undergo a series of mechanical and electromagnetic compatibility tests.
On 30 January 2019, Klaus Pseiner, Managing Director at the Austrian Research Promotion Agency (Österreichische Forschungsförderungsgesellschaft, FFG) signed the joint statement supporting Europe’s launcher industry in the presence of Jan Wörner, ESA’s Director General, and Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA Director of Space Transportation, at ESA Headquarters in Paris.
The joint statement was signed by other European institutions (ASI, ESA, CDTI, CNES & DLR) and the Swiss Confederation on 25 October 2018 in support of the European launcher industry, Ariane 6 and Vega-C. Through this Statement signatories recognise the benefit of aggregating their institutional demand for launch services to ensure an independent, cost-effective, affordable, and reliable access to space for Europe.
Getting a science experiment on the world’s only floating outpost in Earth orbit is a costly and time-consuming endeavour. ICE Cubes is ESA’s faster, lower cost answer to making science happen in space.
The International Commercial Experiment Cubes or ICE Cubes is a facility that houses modular experiments on the International Space Station.
The 10 x 10 x 10 cm cubes, like the one in this photo taken by Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, houses an experiment developed by the International Space University based in Strasbourg, France.
Experiments are sent to the Space Station on regular cargo missions. Once in space, the cubes are plugged into the facility by an astronaut and voila, science can begin!
A dedicated control centre in Belgium allows researchers 24/7 access to their experiment data via secure remote login. The data coming from the Columbus laboratory can be monitored at any time of the day and customers can even send commands to the experiment cubes to change parameters or start a next step in the experiment.
The ICE Cubes service is based on a partnership between Space Applications Services and ESA and is part of ESA’s strategy to ensure access to weightless research in low Earth orbit.
The ICE Cubes model is part of a growing commercial trend in space exploration. Missions to the Moon and beyond are being planned not only in cooperation with international space agencies but also with industry partners as the space share-economy develops. This more sustainable approach drives down the cost, allowing for more missions overall.
The first cubes were installed by ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst last year and included an experiment researching methane-producing microorganisms and how they behave in space. Watch this video of the installation.
These first experiments highlight the versatility of this easier, faster and more affordable access to research in weightlessness, ensuring any company, organisation or educational institution can be a part of orbital research for years to come.
The ICE Cubes service allows experiments to run for over four months in space. Astronaut time and expert advice come as part of the package and experiments and samples can be returned to Earth for analysis. For more information visit the ICE Cubes website.
This montage of 365 images shows the changing activity of our Sun through the eyes of ESA’s Proba-2 satellite during 2018. The images were taken by the satellite’s SWAP camera, which works at extreme ultraviolet wavelengths to capture the Sun’s hot turbulent atmosphere – the corona, at temperatures of about a million degrees.
The satellite is continuously monitoring the Sun – one image was selected to represent each day of the year. Click here for an animated version.
The Sun typically follows an 11 year cycle of activity, and throughout 2018, it embraced its solar minimum, displaying few active regions – seen as the bright regions in the images.
One way to assess the level of activity is by counting sunspots (dark spots in the images), or recording the strength of solar flares. The most energetic flare of 2018 was recorded on 7 February, from a small region located at central latitudes in the eastern hemisphere of the Sun (to the left of the centre of the Sun in the corresponding image).
It was classed as a ‘C-8.1’ in the classification system that divides solar flares according to their strength. The smallest are A, followed by B, C, M and X, with each letter representing a ten-fold increase in energy output such that an X-class flare is 100 times stronger than a C-class flare.
M and X flares, along with coronal mass ejections that launch vast clouds of solar matter out into space, can create such powerful bursts of radiation that if directed towards Earth have the potential to create geomagnetic storms that can disrupt our communication systems and power grids, and can harm satellites. This is one of the reasons why it is so important to continuously monitor the Sun – to be able to prepare for and mitigate the adverse effects of space weather.
But the solar minimum is a useful time for studying the evolution of active regions without the complication of overlapping and interacting regions. Active regions can persist for days to months, and are observed to rotate across the Sun’s face many times.
The Sun, and the Sun-Earth interaction, is the focus for a number of active ESA and NASA missions, including – in addition to Proba-2 – ESA’s Cluster satellite quartet, the ESA-NASA Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO), NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory, and more recently, NASA’s Parker Probe. Planned for launch next year, ESA’s Solar Orbiter will provide close-up views of the Sun’s polar regions, which is key for better understanding the solar cycle, and will also be able to watch activity building up on the side not visible from Earth.
Interested to learn more about space weather and the Sun’s influence on our daily lives – plus have the opportunity to watch for aurora? Then apply here to join ESA’s SocialSpace #AuroraHunters event in Tromsø, Norway 3-5 March.
This striking image combines data gathered with the Advanced Camera for Surveys, installed on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and data from the Subaru Telescope in Hawaii. It shows just a part of the spectacular tail emerging from a spiral galaxy nicknamed D100.
Tails such as these are created by a process known as ram-pressure stripping. Despite appearances, the space between galaxies in a cluster is far from empty; it is actually filled with superheated gas and plasma, which drags and pulls at galaxies as they move through it, a little like the resistance one experiences when wading through deep water. This can be strong enough to tear galaxies apart, and often results in objects with peculiar, bizarre shapes and features — as seen here.
D100’s eye-catching tail of gas, which stretches far beyond this image to the left, is a particularly striking example of this phenomenon. The galaxy is a member of the huge Coma cluster. The pressure from the cluster’s hot constituent plasma (known as the intracluster medium) has stripped gas from D100 and torn it away from the galaxy’s main body, and drawing it out into the plume pictured here.
Densely populated clusters such as Coma are home to thousands of galaxies. They are thus the perfect laboratories in which to study the intriguing phenomenon of ram-pressure stripping, which, as well as producing beautiful images such as this, can have a profound effect on how galaxies evolve and form new generations of stars.
