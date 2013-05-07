Reminiscent of an artist’s pallet, this is the Emi Koussi volcano in northern Chad, imaged by the Copernicus Sentinel-2B satellite.
Emi Koussi lies at the southeast end of the Tibesti Mountains. At almost 3500 m, this pyroclastic shield volcano rises high above the surrounding sandstone plains. It is not only the highest mountain in Chad, but also the highest in the Sahara. Calderas, or depressions, can be seen nestling in the cap of the volcano. These are a result of magma erupting quickly and the surface collapsing into the partially emptied magma chamber. Emi Koussi is extinct and it is not known when it last erupted.
The lack of vegetation allows wind and water to carve long grooves in the rock. These grooves can be 30 metres deep and several kilometres long.
The Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellites carry innovative high-resolution multispectral cameras with 13 spectral bands. Processing the image here reveals differences in the minerals of the rock. For example, the green around the cone of the volcano is old lava, while sandstone in the surrounding area appear in reds and yellows.
This image, which was captured on 27 November 2017, is also featured on the Earth from Space video programme.
Last week the much-awaited second slew of data from ESA’s Gaia mission was released, providing information on a phenomenal 1.7 billion stars – the richest star catalogue to date.
To put that vast number into context, if you were to count ‘only’ to one billion at a rate of one count per second, it would take more than 30 years. The new data will surely keep astronomers busy for even longer.
The dataset has already revealed fine details about the make-up of the Milky Way’s stellar population and about how stars move, essential information for investigating the formation and evolution of our home Galaxy.
The treasure trove of data also includes information about stars beyond our own Galaxy. One example is illustrated in this image, which focuses on one of the nearest galaxies to our Milky Way, the Large Magellanic Cloud, or LMC.
This image combines the total density of stars detected by Gaia in each pixel with information about the proper motion of stars – their velocity across the sky – which is represented as the texture of the image, giving it a fingerprint-like appearance.
Measuring the proper motion of several million stars in the LMC, astronomers were able to see an imprint of the stars rotating clockwise around the centre of the galaxy. The impression of motion is evoked by the swirling nature of the line texture.
Astronomers are interested to derive the orbits of globular clusters – ancient systems of stars bound together by gravity and found in the halo of the Milky Way – and dwarf galaxies that revolve around the Milky Way. This will provide all-important information to study the past evolution of our Galaxy and its environment.
A similar view based on the total amount of radiation detected by Gaia and colour information about the stars is available here, and an animated view of the rotation of stars within the Large Magellanic Cloud is available here.
Read more about Gaia’s latest data release here.
Acknowledgement: Gaia Data Processing and Analysis Consortium (DPAC); A. Moitinho / A. F. Silva / M. Barros / C. Barata, University of Lisbon, Portugal; H. Savietto, Fork Research, Portugal; P. McMillan, Lund Observatory, Sweden
In recognition of World Asthma Day, here is ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst preparing to take preflight measurements for the Airway Monitoring experiment, which looks into inflammation of the airway.
Developed by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Airway Monitoring experiment measures astronauts’ breath to determine the health of their lungs. The potential findings will go towards developing better diagnostic tools for airway disease in patients on Earth.
How does the experiment work? The analyser measures the amount of nitric oxide in exhaled air. Too much nitric oxide suggests inflammation. Causes can be environmental, like dust or pollution, or clinical, such as asthma – at least on Earth, but what happens in space?
To find out, astronauts breathe into an analyser at normal pressure and then in the reduced pressure of the Quest airlock, which simulates the pressure of future habitats on Mars and lunar colonies. The measurements are then compared to the same reduced and ambient pressure data taken before flight to understand the effects of weightlessness on airway health.
Can you spot the gloves hanging from the ceiling? They are handy low-tech visual indicators of air pressure. “The gloves give simple, low-tech feedback on the surrounding pressure and grow with increased altitude/reduced pressure," explains Principal Investigator Lars Karlsson.
In space, astronauts are essentially fish out of water. Understanding how to track, diagnose and treat lung inflammation is important for their safety.
The experiment draws on a study of airway inflammation that ran on the Station from 2005 to 2008. Preliminary results have been surprising. As expected, nitric oxide levels were lower when astronauts were in space, but they found that the levels initially decreased just before flight. Researchers are not yet sure why this is the case.
If what is considered a normal level of nitric oxide in humans on Earth could, in fact, be a sign of airway inflammation for astronauts in space, then researchers have a more accurate standard to conduct further research on lung health in space.
This information is key to ensuring the health and safety of astronauts on long missions taking them further from Earth.
The experiment began with ESA astronaut Samantha Cristofretti’s 2015 mission and measurements have been gathered by eight astronauts so far, including ESA astronaut Tim Peake, and soon Alexander.
Alexander will hitch a ride to the Space Station in a Soyuz spacecraft in June for the six-month Horizons mission. Be sure to follow Alexander during his mission to see more on Airway Monitoring and other top science experiments planned for Horizons. Explore the Horizons brochure for more information.
Though the bright, light-speckled foreground galaxy on the left is eye-catching, it is far from the most intriguing object in this NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image. In the upper part of the frame, the light from distant galaxies has been smeared and twisted into odd shapes, arcs, and streaks. This phenomenon indicates the presence of a giant galaxy cluster, which is bending the light coming from the galaxies behind it with its monstrous gravitational influence.
This cluster, called SDSSJ0150+2725, lies some three billion light-years away and was first documented by the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS), hence its name. The SDSS uses a 2.5-metre optical telescope located at the Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico to observe millions of objects and create detailed 3D maps of the Universe. This particular cluster was part of the Sloan Giant Arcs Survey (SGAS), which detected galaxy clusters with strong lensing properties; their gravity stretches and warps the light of more distant galaxies sitting behind them, creating weird and spectacular arcs such as those seen here.
The Hubble data on of SDSSJ0150+2725 were part of a study of star formation in brightest cluster galaxies (called BCGs), lying between approximately 2 and 6 billion light-years away. This study found the star formation rate in these galaxies to be low, which is consistent with models that suggest that most stars in such galaxies form very early on. These BCGs also emit strong radio signals thought to be from active galactic nuclei (AGN) at their centers, suggesting that the activity from both the AGN and any ongoing star formation is fuelled by cold gas found within the host galaxies.
The structure for Europe’s second service module for NASA’s Orion spacecraft arrived at the Airbus clean room in Bremen, Germany, on 28 April. Technicians started working on installing over 12 km of cables, fuel, water and air tanks, computers, engines and everything else that is needed to support astronauts further from Earth than any human being has been before.
The European Service Module is a crucial element of Orion, providing support to the crew module that will house up to four astronauts. The crew will travel over one million kilometres in total.
ESA’s automated Flyeye telescope will help Europe discover risky celestial objects such as asteroids and comets during its nightly sky surveys. It will automatically identify possible new near-Earth objects for follow up and later checking by human researchers as part of Europe’s Space Situational Awareness Programme.
The equatorial mount that will hold the Flyeye telescope orients the direction of view around the right ascension and the declination axis – the celestial coordinates. By doing so, it compensates for the rotation of the Earth by movement of one axis only and avoids image rotation during exposures.
The black structure at the centre of the mount in this picture is for testing purposes and will be replaced with the Flyeye telescope.
The telescope splits the image into 16 smaller subimages to expand the field of view, similar to the technique exploited by a fly’s compound eye.
Such ‘fly-eyed’ survey telescopes provide a very large field of view: 6.7° x 6.7° or about 45 square degrees. 6.7° is about 13 times the diameter of the Moon as seen from the Earth (roughly 0.5 degrees).
In the telescope, a single mirror of 1 m equivalent aperture collects the light from the entire 6.7° x 6.7° field of view and feeds a pyramid-shaped beam splitter with 16 facets.
The complete field of view is then imaged by 16 separate cameras.
The mount and telescope are now being integrated in Milan, Italy, by OHB Italia ready for installation at the final location on Mount Mufara in Sicily at the end of 2019.
Magali Vaissiere, ESA Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, and Nicole Robinson, SVP Global Government, SES Networks, sign the QUARTZ contract on 2 May 2018 in Toulouse, France.
QUARTZ is a new platform aimed at providing a global satellite-based service for next-generation quantum key distribution of encryption keys, for use in geographically-dispersed networks. Possible applications address needs of such users as telecommunication operators, financial organisations, critical infrastructure providers, institutions and governmental organisations.
QUARTZ is a project developed under the umbrella of a new part of ESA’s programme of Advanced Research in Telecommunication Systems (ARTES) that is dedicated to quantum technologies. The SeCure and Laser communication Technology programme (ScyLight), fosters the development, deployment and wider market adoption of innovative optical technologies for satellite communications.
ESA’s Proba-V minisatellite has imaged all of the Antarctic after users asked for a survey of the icy southern continent. Proba-V collected the data between November 2017 and February 2018.
Imagery is available at 1 km, 300 m and 100 m resolution. For information on how to access it, click here.
Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturised ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.
Its main camera’s continent-spanning 2250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at 300 m resolution and down to 100 m resolution in its central field of view.
VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission’s most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.
Monday 7 May will mark Proba-V’s fifth anniversary in space. At the end of this month a symposium will bring researchers together to discuss the work being performed using the minisatellite.
ESA's Mercury Transfer Module (MTM) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission arrives in Kourou, French Guiana for launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport.
JAXA's Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter (MMO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission arrives in Kourou, French Guiana for launch preparations at Europe's Spaceport.
The shipping container is lifted from ESA's Mercury Planetary Orbiter (MPO) of the ESA–JAXA BepiColombo mission after arriving at Europe's Spaceport in Kourou for launch preparations.
ESA astronauts Alexander Gerst and Andreas Mogensen training for spacewalks at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, USA.
The training helps astronauts familiarise with the tools and large equipment used during Extra Vehicular Activities, or spacewalks.
Alexander will be launched on 6 June with US astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Russian cosmonaut Sergei Prokopyev from the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft. Soyuz MS-09 will be the 138th flight of a Soyuz spacecraft. The mission is called Horizons to evoke exploring our Universe, looking far beyond our planet and broadening our knowledge. His first mission was called Blue Dot.
Alexander will take over command of the International Space Station for the second half of his mission. This is only the second time that a European astronaut will take up this leading position on the space outpost – the first was ESA astronaut Frank De Winne in 2009. Alexander Gerst is the 11th German citizen to fly into space.
The science programme is packed with European research: more than 50 experiments will deliver benefits to people back on Earth and prepare for future space exploration.
