Elementary, my dear machine intelligence

Justin and Paolo

Artificial intelligence already helping astronauts on the International Space Station is also providing a promising approach for solving crimes. In an era of security concerns across Europe, the smart use of police data is critical for uncovering leads.

It can detect suspicious patterns, reconstruct scenes and highlight promising avenues of investigation.

The origins of this machine-intelligence date back almost 15 years, aimed at preparing astronauts for space. The Space Applications Services company developed question-answering software for training astronauts on ESA’s Columbus research laboratory, responding to queries such as “What is this?” and “Where is this?”

Artificial intelligence is set to play a major role in future space missions. More automation can reduce ground operations, costs and risks. The next ESA astronaut in space, Alexander Gerst, will take it to the next level this year, testing an intelligent mobile crew assistant.