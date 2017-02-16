ESA > Our Activities > Observing the Earth > Copernicus > Sentinel-2
Latest News
Call for Media: launch of Sentinel-2B satellite for Copernicus28 February 2017 The second satellite in the Sentinel-2 mission for the EU’s Copernicus programme is set for launch from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT 7 March (02:49 CET 7 March; 22:49 local time 6 March) aboard a Vega rocket.
Sentinels warn of dangerous ice crack16 February 2017 Following the appearance of a large crack in the ice shelf close to the Halley VI research station in Antarctica, information from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 satellites helped to decide to close the base temporarily.
Sentinel-2 teams prepare for space16 February 2017 Going to space is never routine, and Sentinel-2 mission controllers are leaving nothing to chance as they prepare for the critical days following next month’s liftoff.