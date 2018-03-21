Join us for #Sentinel3 launch
Be a part of Europe’s Earth observation revolution by applying to join experts at one of two Sentinel-3B launch #SocialSpace activities on 25 April.
The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission is a constellation of two satellites and that’s why our SocialSpace event will double up this year: there will be not one, but two SocialSpace events, held simultaneously to follow the launch of Sentinel-3B. One will be at the ILA Berlin Air Show, and the other will be in ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, the operational heart of ESA and the Sentinel missions.
Are you passionate about our planet, about how satellites help us to understand our home planet and about sharing via social media? This time around, you get to choose between two special locations, where ESA will be pleased to host you for an exclusive programme that will include the latest information from experts in Copernicus and ESA Earth observation programmes.
You may apply for both events but, if selected, you will be invited to one.
In Darmstadt...
Sentinel-3B #SocialSpace in Darmstadt will be held at ESA’s centre and Eumetsat, the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, both within walking distance of the main train station.
Invitees will have a behind-the-scenes experience of the launch, including an exclusive look at the mission control facilities and meeting some of the people with the science, engineering, applications and businesses expertise behind Copernicus, Europe’s most ambitious Earth observation programme ever.
... and Berlin
Sentinel-3B #SocialSpace in Berlin will be held in the Space Pavilion of the airshow.
It will provide an exclusive space experience including cutting-edge information from science, technology, space exploration and Earth observation. You will be a special guest at the ESA launch event inside the pavilion, joining guests from Copernicus and Eumetsat as well as ESA’s own mission scientists and project managers.
The main event will start in the late afternoon, but you’ll have time to visit the airshow during the day.
You will have opportunities to:
- Meet and interact with ESA and European experts on land and food, coasts and security, cities and society and space technology;
- Receive briefings and updates from ESA’s Sentinel experts and mission scientists;
- Follow the launch via live video feed from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia;
- Meet the scientists and engineers who are bringing the Sentinel missions to life.
Not sure what Copernicus is? Or how ESA is playing a key role in flying the Sentinel missions? Click here to learn more!
SocialSpace events are being held in conjunction with the launch of the Copernicus Sentinel-3B satellite on a Rockot from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, Russia. Liftoff is set for 25 April at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST), and ESA teams will assume control of the satellite about 90 minutes later.
For those who love to share
This event is aimed at people who:
- Have a keen interest in planet Earth and how satellites gather data;
- Actively use multiple social media channels, platforms and tools to share information with a unique and growing audience;
- Regularly produce new content and make, share and reuse images, audio and video;
- Can reach audiences using their social media channels and at offline venues such as presentations at schools, universities, clubs or other organisations;
- Have previous postings that are respected and accurate.
Times
The two events will get under way at mid-day on 25 April, and continue through the day until late in the evening – about 22:00 CEST in Berlin and 23:00 CEST in Darmstadt.
How to apply
To apply, please complete the application form online via:
Be sure to include your name, social media name(s) and contact information, and – most importantly – a few words describing your motivation or interest in joining.
You’ll have to choose which one of the two SocialSpace events you’d like to attend: you can apply to both, but, if selected, you will be invited to only one. Applications may be submitted for one person only and are non-transferable. Please do not submit multiple applications. All applicants must be at least 18 years old on 25 April 2018.
Please read the full Terms and Conditions before completing your application.
WiFi access and catering will be provided. Individual participants are responsible for all other travel, accommodation, meals or miscellaneous expenses. The event will be held in English. Questions can be answered in a variety of languages on an as-available basis.
The application deadline is 12:00 CEST on 6 April.
Selection and invitations
Once all applications have been reviewed, an invitation email for one of the SocialSpace activities with confirmation information and additional instructions will be sent to the selected participants and to those on the waiting list, no later than 13 April. We will keep you posted of progress.
In Twitter, follow @Social4Space, @esa_EO and @esaoperations, and visit the SocialSpace blog for the latest news. We will use these channels to post updates about the event.
The official hashtag for the mission is #Sentinel3.
Queries
Send queries to contactsocialspace@gmail.com or tweet to us at @ESA_EO or using the #Sentinel3 hashtag.
About Copernicus
Copernicus is the most ambitious Earth observation programme to date. It is providing accurate, timely and easily accessible information to improve the management of the environment, understand and mitigate the effects of climate change and ensure civil security. This initiative is headed by the European Commission (EC) in partnership with ESA.
ESA is coordinating the delivery of data from upwards of 30 satellites. The EC, acting on behalf of the EU, is responsible for the overall initiative, setting requirements and managing the services.
