Join us for #Sentinel3 launch

Be a part of Europe’s Earth observation revolution by applying to join experts at one of two Sentinel-3B launch #SocialSpace activities on 25 April.

The Copernicus Sentinel-3 mission is a constellation of two satellites and that’s why our SocialSpace event will double up this year: there will be not one, but two SocialSpace events, held simultaneously to follow the launch of Sentinel-3B. One will be at the ILA Berlin Air Show, and the other will be in ESA’s mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, the operational heart of ESA and the Sentinel missions.

Are you passionate about our planet, about how satellites help us to understand our home planet and about sharing via social media? This time around, you get to choose between two special locations, where ESA will be pleased to host you for an exclusive programme that will include the latest information from experts in Copernicus and ESA Earth observation programmes.

You may apply for both events but, if selected, you will be invited to one.