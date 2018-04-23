Sentinel-3B on launch pad

Into the tower

The next Sentinel satellite for Europe’s environmental monitoring Copernicus programme is poised for liftoff from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

The Sentinel-3B satellite has been at the cosmodrome since mid-March being readied for its ride into space on 25 April at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST).

After being sealed from view in the rocket fairing last week, it was rolled out to the launch pad and hoisted into the launch tower at the weekend.

Bruno Berruti, ESA’s Sentinel-3 project manager, said, “This is a real milestone, and an emotional one at that.

“We all bid farewell to ‘our baby’ as it was encapsulated in the Rockot fairing and we are all proud to see that it is now ready and waiting in the launch tower for the big day.