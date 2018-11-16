Is it a bird? Is it a plane?

It may not be your actual Superman, but participants to ESA’s ɸ-week are certainly embracing some ‘superhero’ ideas for the future of Earth observation, including high-flying platforms – something between a satellite and an aircraft.

Head of ESA’s ɸ-lab Invest Office, Amanda Regan, noted, “We’ve never before had so many opportunities for Earth observation and we have to take advantage of all of this.

“There is, for example, open and free access to long-term systematic data through the EU’s Copernicus programme, technology improvements such as miniaturization, advances in information and communications technologies for all the data we are getting, a flexible ecosystem approach to help bring everything together and reusable launchers offering easier access to space.

“And, since we are trying to measure the Earth system, we need different sensors and need to use them in different ways.”

High Altitude Pseudo Satellites, or HAPS, are just one of the forms of technology that help take Earth observation into the future.