ESA helps business fly in space

New ‘cubesat’ technology and falling launch costs mean that businesses, universities and other organisations are increasingly able to launch their own small satellites. Now ESA is offering facilities and know-how to help them fly.

In an innovative offering for Europe’s emerging space ecosystem, ESA is providing access to ground facilities – control rooms and ground stations – as well as know-how for those aiming to get their own small satellites into space.

The development of cubesats – small-format satellites just a few cubic centimetres in size – and their miniature technology mean that start-up businesses, university students and research institutes can now build and launch their own missions, with the cost to get into orbit becoming historically cheap as numerous cubesats can be lofted into orbit in a single launch.

Many of these businesses are new entrants to the spaceflight field and often require support to establish and maintain active control over their cubesats, in particular with respect to the infrastructure needed on ground to communicate with and operate their satellites in space.

That’s where the Agency’s mission control experts at the ESOC operations centre, in Darmstadt, Germany, come in.