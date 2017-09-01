This image of Saturn's rings was taken by Cassini on 13 September 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth before concluding its mission on 15 September.
The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres from Saturn.
The Cassini–Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and the Italian Space Agency.
One of Cassini’s last views of Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, before the mission concluded on 15 September.
The image was taken on 13 September from a distance of 774 000 km from Titan. The image scale is 5 km/pixel. The image has been enhanced to partially see through the haze.
This image of Saturn's northern hemisphere was taken by Cassini on 13 September 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres from Saturn. Image scale is 64 km.
Saturn's active, ocean-bearing moon Enceladus sinks behind the giant planet in a farewell portrait from the international Cassini spacecraft.
The image was taken on 13 September 2017 and is among the last images Cassini sent back.
It was taken using Cassini's narrow-angle camera at a distance of 1.3 million km from Enceladus and about 1 million km from Saturn. Image scale on Enceladus is 8 km/pixel. Images taken using red, green and blue spectral filters were assembled to create the natural colour view.
Before concluding its mission on 15 September 2017, Cassini captured one last view of a lone ‘propeller’ feature, one of many such small-scale dynamical features created by small moonlets embedded in the rings as they attempt, unsuccessfully, to open gaps in the ring material.
The image was taken on 13 September 2017 with the wide-angle camera at a distance of 676 000 km from Saturn. Image scale 3.7 km. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
This image of Saturn's outer A Ring features the small moon Daphnis and the waves it raises in the edges of the Keeler Gap.
The image was taken by the international Cassini spacecraft on 13 September 2017. I is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth.
The view was taken in visible light using the wide-angle camera at a distance of 782 000 km from Saturn. Image scale 4.3 km.
This monochrome view is the last image taken by the imaging cameras on the Cassini spacecraft before the mission concluded on 15 September. It looks toward the planet's night side, lit by reflected light from the rings, and shows the location at which the spacecraft would enter the planet's atmosphere hours later.
The view was acquired on 14 September 2017 at 19:59 GMT (spacecraft event time). The view was taken in visible light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 634,000 km from Saturn.
This natural colour view, created using images taken with red, green and blue spectral filters, was provided by the Cassini spacecraft before the mission concluded on 15 September.
The view was acquired on 14 September at 19:59 GMT (spacecraft event time) with the spacecraft's wide-angle camera at a distance of 634,000 km from Saturn.
This montage of images, made from data obtained by Cassini's visual and infrared mapping spectrometer, shows the location on Saturn where the spacecraft entered Saturn's atmosphere on 15 September 2017.
This view shows Saturn in the thermal infrared, at a wavelength of 5 microns. Here, the instrument is sensing heat coming from Saturn's interior, in red. Clouds in the atmosphere are silhouetted against that inner glow.
The circle marks the approximate location where the spacecraft entered the atmosphere, at 9.4ºN, 53ºW.
The Cassini-Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and the Italian Space Agency.
