This image of Saturn's rings was taken by Cassini on 13 September 2017. It is among the last images Cassini sent back to Earth before concluding its mission on 15 September.

The view was taken in visible red light using the Cassini spacecraft wide-angle camera at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres from Saturn.

The Cassini–Huygens mission is a cooperative project of NASA, ESA and the Italian Space Agency.

Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute