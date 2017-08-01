The total solar eclipse seen from Casper, Wyoming (US), by a team of ESA astronomers.
The image shows the moment of totality, when the Moon passed directly in front of the Sun, blocking its light and revealing the details of the Sun’s atmosphere, its corona.
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli took this picture during the total solar eclipse of the Sun over the US on 21 August 2017.
From their unique vantage point 400 km above Earth’s surface, astronauts aboard the International Space Station saw the Moon’s fuzzy shadow on the surface of our planet during the eclipse. The space station crossed the path of the eclipse three times on its 90 minute-long orbits around the Earth.
Follow Paolo Nespoli during his six-month Vita mission at paolonespoli.esa.int
As the US enjoyed a total solar eclipse on 21 August 2017, ESA’s Sun-watching Proba-2 satellite captured partial eclipses from its viewpoint, 800 km above Earth. Proba-2 orbits Earth about 14.5 times per day, and thanks to the constant change in viewing angle, it can dip in and out of the Moon’s shadow several times during a solar eclipse.
This still image shows one of the first images available from today's eclipse, taken at 17:08 GMT.
The image was taken by the SWAP imager, and shows the solar disc in extreme-ultraviolet light to capture its turbulent surface and swirling corona corresponding to temperatures of about a million degrees.
The total solar eclipse seen from Casper, Wyoming (US), by a team of ESA astronomers.
The image shows the Baily’s Beads effect, as sunlight glints through gaps in the rugged lunar topography, and the Sun's chromosphere, which sits just above the Sun’s visible surface, and appears red during a total solar eclipse.
The total solar eclipse seen from Casper, Wyoming (US), by a team of ESA astronomers.
The image shows the ‘diamond ring’ effect, which is visible just before or just after totality when the last or first slither of sunlight glints through a gap in the lunar topography.
The chromosphere can also be seen, which sits just above the Sun’s visible surface, and appears red during a total solar eclipse.
Astronomers observing from ESA’s Spaceport in Kourou enjoyed views of the partial eclipse yesterday. The image here was taken during the maximum extent of the partial eclipse. Sunspots are also visible on the solar disc.
The image shows a projection of multiple partial eclipses through a specially cut mask and onto a piece of white card in the shape of an ESA logo.
The image was prepared by ESA astronomers observing the total solar eclipse from Casper, Wyoming (US).
