Montage of images captured during the total solar eclispe on 2 July 2019, from ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile, South America. The images show the progression of the eclipse as the Moon moves in front of the Sun from Earth's perspective and away again. The moment where the Moon is directly in front of the Sun (centre image) is known as totality.
This image – combined of many exposures – captures 'totality' during the 2 July 2019 total solar eclipse, the moment that the Moon passes directly in front of the Sun from Earth's perspective, blocking out its light and allowing the Sun's extended atmosphere – the corona – to be seen. The processing of this image highlights the intricate detail of the corona, its structures shaped by the Sun's magnetic field. Some details of the lunar surface can also be seen. The image was created by the ESA-CESAR team observing the eclipse from ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile, South America.
A prominence seen in the chromosphere during the total solar eclipse of 2 July.
Prominences are made of tangled magnetic field lines that keep dense concentrations of solar plasma suspended above the Sun’s surface. They are anchored to the Sun's visible surface and extend outwards through the chromosphere and out into the corona. The red hue of the chromosphere is only apparent during an eclipse.
The image was taken by the ESA-CESAR team observing the eclipse from ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile, South America.
This image has been composed from different combinations of polarized images during totality, to bring out the details of the structures in the corona.
The images were taken by the ESA-CESAR team observing the eclipse from ESO's La Silla Observatory in Chile, South America on 2 July 2019.
The total solar eclipse of 2 July 2019, composed for viewing with red-green/blue '3D' anaglyph glasses. The image combines the first and last image during totality and has a subtle 3D effect.
One of four partial solar eclipses observed by Proba-2 on 2 July from its viewpoint in space. Click here to watch a movie.
The image was taken by Proba-2’s SWAP imager, which images the Sun in ultraviolet light revealing the turbulent nature of the Sun's surface and corona – the Sun's extended atmosphere – stretching into space.
One of four partial solar eclipses observed by Proba-2 on 2 July from its viewpoint in space. Click here to watch a movie.
The image was taken by Proba-2’s SWAP imager, which images the Sun in ultraviolet light revealing the turbulent nature of the Sun's surface and corona – the Sun's extended atmosphere – stretching into space.
One of four partial solar eclipses observed by Proba-2 on 2 July from its viewpoint in space. Click here to watch a movie.
The image was taken by Proba-2’s SWAP imager, which images the Sun in ultraviolet light revealing the turbulent nature of the Sun's surface and corona – the Sun's extended atmosphere – stretching into space.
One of four partial solar eclipses observed by Proba-2 on 2 July from its viewpoint in space. Click here to watch a movie.
The image was taken by Proba-2’s SWAP imager, which images the Sun in ultraviolet light revealing the turbulent nature of the Sun's surface and corona – the Sun's extended atmosphere – stretching into space.
In this image a lot of bright dots and streaks can be seen. This is because the satellite was passing through the South Atlantic Anomaly. In this region the spacecraft is exposed to higher levels of radiation, with an increased flux of energetic particles falling on the satellite's detector.
Rate this
Views
Share
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
Your rating has been changed, thanks for rating!