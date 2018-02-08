The ionising nature of the Sun’s radiation is found to produce more ions than can be removed by the solar wind. Although the increased ion production helps to shield the lower atmosphere from the energy carried by the solar wind, the heating of the electrons appears to be sufficient to drag along ions under all conditions, creating a ‘polar wind’. Mars’ weak gravity – about one third that of Earth’s – means the planet cannot hold on to these ions and they readily escape into space, regardless of the extra energy supplied by a strong solar wind.

At Venus, where the gravity is similar to Earth’s, a lot more energy is required to strip the atmosphere in this way, and ions leaving the sunward side would likely fall back towards the planet on the lee-side unless they are accelerated further.

“We therefore conclude that in the present day, ion escape from Mars is primarily production-limited, and not energy-limited, whereas at Venus it is likely to be energy-limited given the larger planet’s higher gravity and high rate of ionisation, being nearer to the Sun,” adds Robin.

“In other words, the solar wind likely only had a very small direct effect on the amount of Mars atmosphere that has been lost over time, and rather only enhances the acceleration of already escaping particles.”

“Continuous monitoring of Mars since 2004, which covered the change in solar activity from solar minimum to maximum, gives us a large dataset that is vital in understanding the long-term behaviour of a planet’s atmosphere and its interaction with the Sun,” says Dmitri Titov, ESA’s Mars Express project scientist. “Collaboration with NASA’s MAVEN mission, which has been at Mars since 2014, is also allowing us to study the atmospheric escape processes in more detail.”

The study also has implications for the search for Earth-like atmospheres elsewhere in the Universe.

“Perhaps a magnetic field is not as important in shielding a planet’s atmosphere as the planet’s gravity itself, which defines how well it can hang on to its atmospheric particles after they have been ionised by the Sun’s radiation, regardless of the power of the solar wind,” adds Dmitri.