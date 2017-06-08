Window to a watery past on Mars

This 70 km-wide crater and its surrounds offer a window into the watery past of the Red Planet.

Erythraeum Chaos in context

The scene, captured by ESA’s Mars Express, is a composite of two images taken in March 2007 and February 2017.

It focuses on a large crater in the Margaritifer Terra region in the southern hemisphere of Mars, and includes a portion of Erythraeum Chaos to the north (right in the main colour image below).

The region is located at the northern edge of Noachis Terra, which at 3.7–4 billion years old, represents some of the oldest and most heavily cratered terrain on Mars