Microlaunchers: new ways to access space

Access to space was in the spotlight at this week's Φ event which followed an ESA-hosted workshop on Europe’s emerging microlaunch services held in Paris, France for industry, investors and institutions.

After a presentation at this workshop on ESA’s vision and roadmap, five companies – PLD Space, Deimos, Avio, ArianeGroup and MT Aerospace – each shared the findings of their ESA-funded feasibility studies for an economically viable and commercially self-sustaining microlauncher.

ESA organised this networking event as a way of supporting European space innovation and entrepreneurship. There were 150 participants, and more than a hundred business-to-business meetings were held, offering commercial opportunities in a growing small satellites market in search of new ways to access space.

This is part of ESA’s Space 4.0 strategy, intended to strengthen European industry by fostering a globally competitive European space sector with increased industry participation in launcher development.

Microlaunchers are designed to carry payloads of up to 350 kg – typically small commercial or experimental satellites.