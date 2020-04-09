Live discussion with BepiColombo experts

Launched in 2018, BepiColombo is Europe’s first mission to Mercury. In the early hours of Friday 10 April, the spacecraft will fly only 12 700 km from Earth for its first “gravity assist” on the way to the closest planet to the Sun.

Guests during the live discussion include ESA mission experts and scientists from some of the instrument teams, who will reflect on the flyby, present data gathered by the different instruments and provide an outlook on the exciting science to come.

Watch live on ESA Web TV from 15:00 GMT (17:00 CEST) on 10 April.