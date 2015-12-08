Free Search (21445 images)
Wall of Hertz test chamber
- Title Wall of Hertz test chamber
- Released 23/11/2017 10:50 am
- Copyright ESA–G. Porter, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
These spiky carbon-impregnated foam pyramids, seen here in ESA’s Hertz test chamber, cover the walls of facilities that simulate the endless void of space.
This ‘anechoic’ foam absorbs radio signals, enabling radio-frequency testing without any distorting reflections from the chamber walls. In addition, it also absorbs sound – making these chambers eerily quiet places to work.
ESA’s Hertz chamber, in its technical centre in the Netherlands, is an isolated metal-walled chamber offering versatile ways of measuring a subject’s radio-frequency performance. Its walls block all external electromagnetic energy such as TV broadcasts and mobile phone signals for uninterrupted testing.
Other ESA radio-frequency testing facilities – including the smaller Compact Antenna Test Range and the Maxwell chamber for assessing the electromagnetic compatibility of satellite systems – are similarly clad with foam.
- Id 386999
