Sentinel-5P captures Bali volcanic eruption
- Released 01/12/2017 11:00 am
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by ESA/DLR
The Copernicus Sentinel-5P satellite imaged sulphur dioxide from the Mount Agung volcanic eruption on Bali, Indonesia, on 27 November 2017. As well as detecting different air pollutants, the mission also measures aerosols, as this image shows.
