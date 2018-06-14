An unexpected and powerful eruption started at Raikoke volcano in the Kuril Islands on 21 June 2019. This image, which was captured on 22 June, shows the brown ash plumes rising high above the dense clouds – drifting eastwards over the North Pacific Ocean.

According to the Volcanic Ash Advisories Center (VAAC) Tokyo, the thick ash plumes rose to approximately 13 km above sea level. Weather officials warned aircrafts flying over the area to be careful of any volcanic ash following the eruption.

The majority of the plume is now drifting over the Bering Sea. Raikoke is a circular stratovolcano located on an inhabited island, its last eruption was in 1924.