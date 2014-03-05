Free Search (3280 videos)
Larsen-C crack
- Title Larsen-C crack
- Released: 20/04/2017
- Length 00:01:37
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2017), processed by A. Hogg/CPOM/Priestly Centre, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
The Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite mission is monitoring the growing crack in Antarctica’s Larsen-C ice shelf. When the ice shelf breaks off or ‘calves’, it will create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded – but exactly how long this will take is difficult to predict.
This animation demonstrates how scientists analyse radar data from Sentinel-1 to monitor the crack. This includes combining radar images to create an ‘interferogram’. Learn more.
