The Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite mission is monitoring the growing crack in Antarctica’s Larsen-C ice shelf. When the ice shelf breaks off or ‘calves’, it will create one of the largest icebergs ever recorded – but exactly how long this will take is difficult to predict.

This animation demonstrates how scientists analyse radar data from Sentinel-1 to monitor the crack. This includes combining radar images to create an ‘interferogram’. Learn more.