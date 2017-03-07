Replay of the launch event at ESA’s technical heart in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, on 13 October 2017.

During the ESA event, a number of the key players in the Copernicus Sentinel-5P mission discussed building the satellite and its state-of-the-art Tropomi instrument. Tropomi will map a multitude of trace gases such as nitrogen dioxide, ozone, formaldehyde, sulphur dioxide, methane, carbon monoxide and aerosols – all of which affect the air we breathe.

The event included live feeds from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome – from where Sentinel-5P was launched – as well as from ESA’s mission control in Darmstadt, Germany.

