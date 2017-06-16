Free Search (3634 videos)
Highlights 2017
- Title Highlights 2017
- Released: 21/12/2017
- Length 00:05:12
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
- Description
With 2018 approaching rapidly and 2017 coming to a close, ESA can look back on a fruitful year.
It has been a year dominated by the ESA astronaut missions to the International Space Station, the launch of more Sentinel satellites and the first launch of a small Geo satellite.
This video looks back at the highlights of 2017 for ESA.
