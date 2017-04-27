Free Search (3686 videos)
Earth from Space: Bering Strait
- Title Earth from Space: Bering Strait
- Released: 23/02/2018
- Length 00:02:26
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Offering radar vision, Sentinel-1 takes us over the Bering Strait in this edition, where the sea ice is particularly low this winter.
See also Earth from Space: Bering Strait to download the image.
